KENESAW — Kenesaw was looking for a third straight win Tuesday night against the Giltner Hornets, who were trying to snap their seven game losing streak. But it was Kenesaw that activated the running clock with about three minutes to go in the third quarter in a 59-25 rout of the Hornets.
“I thought they played hard and they were the aggressor,” said Kenesaw head coach Jace Morgan. “It was nice for us to get some points. Everybody got into the game and had the opportunities. It's nice to get some points and to get a win like that. We did not get into the press very long, honestly, I thought I could have done some things better. Sometimes you do that to create a spark. When we got into the half court set, we played hard. I thought we did a good job tonight rebounding and looking to run the floor and that is something we were wanting to work on.”
In the first quarter, Kenesaw started off with a 10-0 run. Hope Nienhueser made three made buckets and a made free throw to start off the game for Kenesaw. Her teammate Cassidy Gallagher made a bucket and a free throw to jump Kenesaw out to a 10-0 lead. Gitlner would get on the board at the 2:50 mark when Alice Wiles would knock down the Hornets lone bucket of the frame. Kenesaw would then go on a 7-0 run to end the period. Meadow Wagoner would knock down four free throws, while Kaylee Steer would knock down a trey to give the Blue Devils a 17-2 lead after one period.
Giltner scored four early points, but they'd be the only buckets of the quarter for the visitors. Kenesaw fired right back as Chloe Uden would then knock down two more made buckets. Rylee Legg would knock down two buckets to put herself on the stat sheet. Steer knocked down a trey and Nienhueser would make three free throws to give the Blue Devils a 35-9 lead at half.
The Blue Devils created 12 Hornets turnovers in the first half while Kenesaw only had eight the entire game, which head coach Jace Morgan was happy with.
“Definitely, I think eight is a good number,” said Morgan. “So, I’m glad that we took care of it and got a lot of offensive opportunities and got some layups out of it.”
In the third quarter, Kenesaw was looking to activate the running clock. The Blue Devils would do just that. Legg got the Blue Devils on the board with a trey and two made free throws. Wagoner would knock down two buckets to go along with a trey to activate the running clock.
Giltner hit three field goals in the fourth, but with the running clock, time ran out on the Hornets as the Blue Devils would take the 59-25 victory over Giltner.
Kenesaw plays on the road at Lawrence-Nelson on Friday and Morgan knows that it will be a tough place to win at.
“We need to take care of the ball. Our bench needs to play well like it has," he said. "Lawrence-Nelson is athletic. Going to that place is tough to play in, but we got to take care of the ball and defensively we go to clean up some rebounds a little bit. We are going to have to play our best games both Friday and on Saturday.”
Kenesaw
Meadow Wagoner, 16; Hope Nienhueser, 12; Rylee Legg, 9; Kaylee Steer, 6; Chloe Uden, 6; Cassidy Gallagher, 4; Chloe Uden, 4; Halle Nienhueser, 2
Giltner
Alice Wiles, 11; Macie Antle, 9; Tracy Wiles, 3; Hailey Eastman, 2
