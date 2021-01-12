In each version of St. Cecilia versus Northwest, there seems to be an odd occurrence.
Tuesday's was the game being decided by more than five points, which has been the magic number in five of the last six matchups between the two. The outlier during that span was a three-point win by the Hawkettes.
St. Cecilia, ranked seventh in Class C-1, held the Class B Vikings (5-8) to just eight points in the first half Tuesday night en route to a 42-29 victory at Chapman Gymnasium.
"Holding a team and a program as good as that to eight points in the first half, that's awesome," said St. Cecilia head coach Greg Berndt.
The Hawkettes (10-2) survived an early 7-2 run by the Vikings before the visitors went scoreless for 11 minutes and secured only a single free throw in the second quarter.
St. Cecilia pushed the envelope with a 16-0 run during the Northwest scoring drought and all but decided the ball game.
STC's defense held the Vikings to 34% shooting and a season low in scoring.
"Defensively we wanted to set the tone," Berndt said. "Anytime you bump up to Class B there is a little more physicality and it's a little tougher to do anything."
The Vikings were whistled into foul trouble early. Leading scorer Claire Caspersen picked up two fouls in the first quarter and Shanae Suttles (9.3 ppg) and Adriana Esquivel (7.9 ppg), were ticked for two fouls apiece in the second frame.
Twelve minutes into the game and St. Cecilia was in the bonus.
"We wanted to be the more aggressive team," Berndt said.
The Hawkettes shot 12 of their 14 free throws in the first 16 minutes.
Bailey Kissinger, who finished with a game-high 23 points, scored 17 in the opening half. She was 6-of-10 from the charity stripe and 5-of-9 from the floor early on.
With Caspersen — one of three seniors — absent, Kissinger took advantage of the younger Northwest lineup and powered her way to the hoop. She either scored or dished from there.
"The evolution of that is, (Kissinger) gets more attention and we want to get our feet set for shooters on the perimeter or Katharine or Addie on the block getting dump downs," Berndt said. "If we have it our way, she's driving and everyone else is getting involved, too."
Suttles scored eight of her 11 in the second half, beginning with a 3-pointer.
Her production was largely inhibited by STC's Erin Sheehy.
"Erin has given us a boost," Berndt said. "She's taken on the best offensive threat the last few times out and despite the fact that she's not the tallest girl in the world, she plays with a lot of energy and toughness. She's a constant pest and was in (Shuttles') airspace, who is a really good player."
Caspersen was limited to five points.
"I thought Addie (Kirkegaard) and Katharine (Hamburger) did a great job," Berndt said. "That's one of the unheralded things is playing post defense. To be able to play as hard as we are and not pick up as many fouls, it takes a lot of discipline. Our girls realize if they want to stay on the floor, they have to do that."
NW (5-8)............7 1 12 9 — 29
STC (10-2)........12 11 15 4 — 42
Northwest (29)
Alexis Julesgard 1-3 0-0 2, Claire Caspersen 2-3 0-0 5, Shanae Suttles 4-12 2-4 11, Madison Cushing 2-3 0-0 5, Adriana Esquivel 1-5 0-0 2, Chloe Mader 0-0 1-2 1, Avyn Urbanski 1-2 0-0 3, Ellie Apfel 0-2 0-2 0. Totals: 11-30 3-8 29.
St. Cecilia (42)
Erin Sheehy 2-3 0-0 5, Bailey Kissinger 8-15 6-20 23, Shaye Butler 2-9 1-2 5, Addie Kirkegaard 2-4 2-2 6, Katharine Hamburger 1-8 0-0 3, Emma Landgren 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 15-40 9=14 42.
Three-point goals — NW 4-14 (Caspersen 1-2, Suttles 1-5, Cushing 1-2, Esquivel 0-2, Urbanski 1-2, Apfel 0-1); STC 3-11 (Sheehy 1-1, Kissinger 1-2, Butler 0-4, Hamburger 1-3, Landgren 0-1). Rebounds — NW 19 (Esquivel 5); STC 26 (Kirkegaard 8). Turnovers: NW 15; STC 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.