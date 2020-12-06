Taeven Coon was able to buy Christmas presents for her mother, father, sister, brothers, dog and best friend thanks to the Hastings Kiwanis Club, Salvation Army, Walmart and other local donors.
“It was really fun, and it was really nice that I could actually get some stuff for my family,” she said.
The 13-year-old was able to buy a bandana for her dog, Baby.
Shopping wasn’t always simple for her, though.
Her 15-year-old sister, Latya, didn’t want to ask for gifts.
“I just had to go off what she usually has already to figure out what she liked,” Taeven said.
The Hastings Middle School eighth-grader was among 16 local youth who participated in the annual Kiwanis Christmas Shopping Spree Saturday morning at Walmart.
Unlike most years, to promote social distancing the shoppers came in two shifts this year — eight children at 8 a.m., and eight children at 9 a.m. Some Kiwanis members were at Walmart to help the young shoppers pick out presents.
“We were able to spread ourselves out a little bit more,” Kiwanis president Ashley Hajny said.
Each shopper received a $65 gift card to buy presents. Money for the cards was made possible through Kiwanis fundraising efforts as well as financial gifts from donors and local businesses such as Walmart and Hastings Ford.
The Salvation Army selects participating families.
Kiwanis members were also off site to help wrap presents.
Tom Musgrave helped Taeven wrap the presents she purchased.
He has helped with the Shopping Spree off and on since he joined Kiwanis about 10 years ago.
“I think it’s something we really cherish,” he said. “We really get involved with it this time of year for those that need help. Our club works all year-round on some money-making projects to go ahead and do things for our youth.”
Helping the young shoppers brings back the Christmas joy of being with children for Musgrave. His youngest child now is a senior in high school.
“This brings back memories of my childhood and sharing that with my children,” he said.
Fellow Kiwanian Darla Bruna also was helping wrap presents.
“It’s a lot of fun, something that is really needed, something I can do to reach out to people who need a special Christmas,” she said.
Hajny was at Walmart helping shop.
“I love it,” she said. “I have been doing this with our Kiwanis club for a while now, back when we were at K-Mart shopping, before they closed. It’s just amazing to see these kids; they don’t ask for much. They are just all thrilled to be able to help buy presents for their families.”
