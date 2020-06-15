Jane Kleeb of Hastings has been elected to a third consecutive two-year term as chair of the Nebraska Democratic Party.
Kleeb was re-elected during the party’s online state convention on Sunday. She first was elected to the post in 2016; her re-election makes her the longest-serving woman state chair in Nebraska Democratic Party history.
As state chair, Kleeb also serves as a member of the Democratic National Committee and will lead Nebraska’s delegation to the Democratic National Convention, which is scheduled for Aug. 17-20 in Milwaukee.
In other area-related news, Kathy Moore Jensen of Juniata was elected as the prospective Democratic member of the Electoral College for Nebraska’s 3rd Congressional District. Jensen is chair of the Adams County Democratic Party.
Electors cast ballots to elect the president and vice president of the United States following a presidential general election, based on which party’s candidates prevailed in the vote of the people in their jurisdiction. Jensen would not actually serve as an elector unless the Democratic nominees for president and vice president carried the popular vote in the 3rd District. Otherwise, her Republican counterpart would serve.
Altogether, 538 electoral votes will be cast from the 50 states and the District of Columbia. Nebraska has five electoral votes — two at-large, and one apiece for each of the state’s three congressional districts
In addition to Kleeb, state party officers elected Sunday include:
- First associate chair: Paul Theobald, Osmond (also serves as a member of the Democratic National Committee)
- Second associate chair: Janet Banks, Lincoln
- DNC National Committeeman: Ronald Kaminski, Omaha (re-elected to second term)
- DNC National Committeewoman: Charlene Ligon, Bellevue
The new terms of office for the state chair and associate chairs begin in January 2021. The new terms for national committeeman and national committeewoman begin after the 2020 Democratic National Convention.
The Nebraska Democratic Party sends 33 delegates to the national convention along with three Standing Committee Members and two pages.
Automatic delegates to the national convention are the current state party officers: Kleeb; Richard Register, first associate chair; Patty Zieg, current DNC National Committeewoman; and Kaminski, the current DNC National Committeeman. Kleeb will serve as delegation chair.
Party Leader and Elected Official delegates to the national convention are state Sens. Sara Howard, Steve Lathrop and Patty Pansing-Brooks.
Delegates to the national convention elected at the congressional district level are:
- District 1: Lancaster County Commissioner Sean Flowerday, Gina Frank, William Forsee, Charlene Ligon, Joe Nigro, Lancaster County Commissioner Christa Yoakum, Joe Shaw
- District 2: Spencer Danner, Preston Love Jr., Trevor Fitzgerald, Benjamin Cass, Dee Austin, Dulce Sherman, Kimara Snipe, Gladys Harrison, Lacey Merica
- District 3: James R. “Doc” Moore, Paul Theobald, Cynthia LaMere, Judith A. Vohland
- Alternate delegates to the national convention are Janet Chung (District 1) and Clarence “C.J.” King (District 2).
Standing Committee Members to the national convention are:
- Rules Committee: State Sen. Adam Morfeld
- Platform Committee: Shirl Mora James
- Credential Committee: Nebraska AFL-CIO President Sue Martin
Pages to the national convention are Ron Rivera and Fatima Flores-Lagunas.
In addition to Jensen, Democratic members of the Electoral College are Roger Wess (at-large), Peg Lippert (at-large), Ponca Tribal Chairman Larry Wright (District 1) and Precious McKesson (District 2).
