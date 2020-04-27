Editor’s note: The following story originally appeared in the Feb. 5, 1996, edition of the Hastings Tribune.
It was a special night for a special player at Kiewit Gymnasium Saturday.
And it all culminated when a three-point shot swished with 8:53 left in the game, thrusting maybe the most likely of players to the top of the Hastings College all-time scoring list.
Brian Kobs.
Remember that name. Kobs is on top of a list of who’s who in Bronco basketball. not since 1969 when Glenn Mays ended his career with 2,042 points had any player crossed the 2,000-point barrier. Then came this self-proclaimed slow, skinny kid from Omaha Burke that very few colleges even paid attention to coming out of high school.
Now he’s scored 2,054 points — and he’s not through.
As a freshman, he thrilled crowds with his three-point shooting — a trademark that never left him although he became a more physical and versatile playeer as years went on.
The points piled up: 437 as a freshman, 557 as a sophomore, 582 as a junior, and 478 and counting as a senior.
When Kobs hit thee record-breaking trey Saturday that sent the crowd screaming to its feet, it wasn’t enough. Although the game was stopped to present him the game ball, he knew it was far from over.
So he went on to score a career-high 32 points — including six free throws in the final 34 seconds — to lead Hastings over NAIA Division II No. 4 Concordia 101-88.
That’s the blue-collar Kobs. Work until the job is done.
“You couldn’t have drawn up a better scenario,” Hastings coach Mike Trader said. “He played tremendous tonight.”
While many of the 1,513 fans waited on the edge of their seat for Kobs to score his 21st point of the game — the one that broke the record — two very special people weren’t there.
Kobs’ parents, Larry and Colene, who have attended nearly every game during his four-year career, missed Saturday’s game to be with Kobs’ aunt, who is losing a battle with cancer in Arkansas.
“I really had mixed emotions coming in,” Kobs said. “My parents have played as big a role as anyone in my career and I wanted them to be here for this. But I told them they had to go see my aunt. I understood.”
Kobs has never been one to let things fall out of perspective. He has never lost sight of the big picture.
The all-time leading scorer in a storied Hastings College basketball history knows basketball doesn’t always come first.
Just look at what he has done academically. He was the only NAIA Division II men’s basketball player to maintain a 4.0 grade-point average last year.He has only had one grade lower than an A during college.
He has used those smarts to his advantage on the court — showing flashy styles and attitudes don’t always come out on top.
“There have been so many great players that have played here,” he said. “I really don’t think of myself as that type of player. I really never want people to notice me.”
And most people probably didn’t. He always seemed to play second fiddle during his career to more flashier players. There was Eeric White, Eric Rasgorshek and even teammate Chad Spady, who has the ability to dominate a game with his electrifying style of play. All ended seasons with more points than Kobs.
But it was Kobs’ quiet 18 points a night throughout his career that has him at the top of the chart. He has missed just one game during that span — a trip to Northwestern (Iowa) his freshman year due to an illness.
Kobs said he was glad to get all the hype that goes with breaking such a record behind him.
But he added that Saturday night won’t soon be forgotten.
“This night was very special to me,” he said. “I won’t take an honor like this lightly. I’m very proud to be at the top of such a great lost at such a good school. I’m a Bronco to the end.”
