The Kool-Aid Man is getting back in the saddle after a rough ride left him sidelined in 2020, and he’ll be bringing a weekend of family fun to Hastings.
The Kool-Aid Days executive committee announced Wednesday the festival will take place Aug. 20-22 at the Adams County Fairgrounds, 947 S. Baltimore Ave.
This year’s theme is “e- LEMONator” and the celebration will be held in conjunction with the Oregon Trail Rodeo. A logo for the festival shows Kool-Aid Man riding a bull.
Committee member Michaela Borrell said the theme ties in the rodeo, but still keeps Kool-Aid Days separate.
“We want Kool-Aid Day to have its own identity as well as the rodeo, but still have a connection with the rodeo since we are teaming up with them,” she said.
That theme originally was intended for 2020 — which was supposed to be the first year of a collaboration between Kool-Aid Days and the Oregon Trail Rodeo, with the events happening simultaneously. But the Kool-Aid Days board announced about a month before the scheduled dates that the festival would be postponed until 2021 due to the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pandemic.
Borrell said COVID-19 also made it difficult to get sponsors.
“They didn’t want to commit and then have to cancel,” she said. “We do base a lot of activities off of our sponsorships because we are a nonprofit. We went down every avenue possible to try to have it; we just couldn’t.”
Planning for the festival is well under way, and more details are expected to be released as Kool-Aid Days approaches.
“We’re hoping the trends stay down,” Borrell said of COVID-19 metrics. “We’re just following the (directed health measures) right now. There’s no DHMs stopping us from doing any of our stuff. We haven’t necessarily discussed what things we will have in place there until it gets closer to the event and how things are looking.”
She said festival organizers are following directed health measures and vaccination numbers closely.
There are signed contracts for inflatables. There were will be indoor games, as well.
The Blue Collar Band from Hastings is slated to perform a concert at the fairgrounds after the rodeo.
“We wanted them last year, but they were already booked,” Borrell said.
A parade will take place downtown on the Saturday morning of Kool-Aid Days weekend.
Sunday activities will take place at Lake Hastings, beginning with a fun run and also including Kardboard Boat Races.
“We’re going along pretty well as far as timeline-wise on still having a majority of the events,” Borrell said. “We’re still lined up to do pretty much everything we’ve done in the past.”
She and the rest of the committee members are optimistic.
“We’re hoping it’s one of the best ones yet teaming up with the Oregon Trail Rodeo,” she said.
