OMAHA — The Class B state wrestling tournament’s heartbreak round was early Saturday morning. But wrestling fans’ hearts were broken Saturday night watching Hastings High’s Landon Weidner and Adams Central’s Braiden Kort fall just short of capturing gold medals.
Kort was up against Omaha Skutt’s Zachary Ourada and got on top of the Skyhawks’ 120-pounder in the second period with an escape. But Ourada took control of the match just 40 seconds later with a takedown to put him up 2-1.
Ourada took bottom position in the third period, and Kort could not find a way to gain any ground on top. He finally let Ourada up with an escape, but he couldn’t get the takedown to tie the match.
“Throughout the match, I couldn’t really get in on his legs, he was so squared up,” Kort said. “He wrestled a good match. I thought I wrestled an alright match; I could have done better. But it is what it is, and I’ll just be back stronger next year.”
After a scoreless first period, Kort got on top with an escape just 13 seconds into the second, but after that, he struggled to find any vulnerabilities in Ourada’s performance.
“That kid was like a puzzle or a riddle,” said AC head coach Dan Lonowski. “He didn’t do much, but he took us down and we couldn’t seem to get to his legs. He’s a good defensive wrestler. He just beat us. He just beat us.”
Leading 2-1, Ourada took bottom position in the third period. Kort found it difficult to force anything out of Ourada, who was content making the Patriot sophomore work to beat him from up top. Ourada was issued a stalling warning with 29 seconds left, when Kort and the coaches decided to let Ourada up and go for a tying takedown. But those two points never came, as Ourada won the match 3-1.
The AC faithful was shouting for a stalling call as Ourada rushed out of the circle in the closing seconds, but as Lonowski pointed out, that would have only cut the deficit in half.
“Braiden did everything he could do. Even if we get the stalling call at the end, it’s 3-2 and we still lose,” the coach said. “Unfortunately, the kid didn’t stay in the middle and wrestle us, but he didn’t have to; he knew he had a two-point lead. We have to figure it out before there’s six seconds left in the match.”
Kort said this year’s runner-up performance hurt more than last year, citing the point that he did not improve his placing, but Lonowski saw growth in the young sophomore.
“Being in the spot he is, he’s actually helped the wrestlers slightly heavier and slightly lighter, and he’s made those kids better and brought them to a new level,” Lonowski said. “That’s exciting when you have a kid like that in your workroom.
“He’s got a great attitude and a is a good sport. He wants the tough matches and he looks forward to those guys. He prepared well and conducted himself well.”
Weidner was also the first to score in his match, getting on top of Aurora’s Trevor Kluck with a takedown. He then took a 3-0 lead at the start of the second when Kluck let him up with an escape before the period began.
The HHS sophomore led 4-2 before Kluck tied the match with just 10 seconds remaining in the second, and another takedown in the final minute gave Kluck a 6-4 lead. Weidner tried to work from the bottom but he was unable to shake off Kluck or reverse position.
“Landon has a lot of heart. His preparation was good, we just didn’t get it done,” said HHS head coach Nolan Laux. “Kluck’s a great competitor; we knew that coming in. He’s a really good wrestler and we had to wrestle our best match. We wrestled well in the first period, we just kind of let it get away from us. Landon will be back though; he’s hard nosed and works his butt off. He’ll be fine moving forward.”
The 145-pound finals was a premier matchup, as both Weidner and Kluck had dominated their competition through the majority of the state tournament. Weidner won his first three matches via pin, tech fall, and 9-4 decision. Kluck’s journey to the finals featured two tech falls and a pin.
Weidner and Laux thought their best chance of beating the Aurora senior was to attack early. And the game plan seemed to be working into the third period, but Kluck simply took over.
“We knew he has a really good carry; we just wanted to work from space and get our shots, which we did a good job of, we just didn’t get them finished and that ended up being the difference,” Laux said.
The Tiger standout placed third last season and showed dominance throughout the year. He believes Saturday’s loss will motivate him to get that gold medal he so desires.
“I’ll be on top of the podium next year, I promise you that,” he said.
“He’s really focused,” Laux said of Weidner. “I think he understood he would be the one leading this team after the seniors (from last year) left. He really took that in stride and has been a great leader in the room.
“I’m glad we have two more years with him still. The future is obviously bright for him, and he’s only going to get better and better.”
As a team, the Tigers finished fourth — according to Weidner, the team’s goal was to finish in the top five. HHS tallied 90 1/2 points, while Gering won the team championship with 116 1/2 points.
In all, the Tigers had five wrestlers bring home medals. Cameron Brumbaugh and Jett Samuelson both finished fourth. Samuelson, a junior, lost his semifinal match but battled through the consolation round to the third-place match. Unfortunately, an injury kept him from vying for that bronze medal.
Brumbaugh lost in the first round on Friday but won four straight matches to reach the third-place match, where he lost in the final minute in a 5-4 decision.
Blake Davis and Jackson Phelps both won the final match of their careers, each going out with a fifth-place medal. Phelps won by tech fall and Davis pinned Wayne’s Martin Carrillo in the third period.
Minden’s Alex Banuelos brought home a sixth-place medal, as he too put the finishing touches on his career. A first-time medalist, Banuelos ended the season with an impressive record of 46-6.
Consolation round 3
106 — Cameron Brumbaugh (Hastings) 33-8 won by major decision over Tyler Japp (Elkhorn North) 28-20 (MD 14-4)
126 — Ashton Munsell (Wayne) 27-14 won by decision over Elijah Johnson (Hastings) 26-19 (Dec 8-6)
132 — Reece Jaqua (Wayne) 32-6 won by decision over Devon Ackles (Adams Central) 31-16 (Dec 9-8)
138 — Cameron Schrad (Seward) 28-9 won by fall over Blake Kile (Hastings) 26-19 (Fall 4:38)
138 — Bryar Nadrchal (Platteview) 37-4 won by decision over Hunter Heath (Minden) 45-7 (Dec 3-1)
160 — Alex Banuelos (Minden) 46-6 won by decision over Philip Halstead (Alliance) 47-6 (Dec 5-3)
170 — Jackson Phelps (Hastings) 29-12 won by decision over Sawyer Haag (Chadron) 33-11 (Dec 7-4)
Semifinals
120 — Braiden Kort (Adams Central) 44-3 won in sudden victory — 1 over Quinton Chavez (Gering) 46-2 (SV-1 6-1)
145 — Landon Weidner (Hastings) 39-3 won by decision over Gage Stokey (Ogallala) 47-6 (Dec 9-4)
152 — Noah Talmadge (Ralston) 26-1 won by decision over Jett Samuelson (Hastings) 32-8 (Dec 6-5)
220 — Dylan Meyer (Norris) 50-1 won by decision over Blake Davis (Hastings) 32-8 (Dec 10-3)
Consolation semifinals
106 — Cameron Brumbaugh (Hastings) 34-9 won by decision over Jesse Loges (Blair) 45-8 (Dec 6-4)
152 — Jett Samuelson (Hastings) 32-7 won by decision over Daniel Wellnitz (Chadron) 34-12 (Dec 6-4)
160 — Caleb Kriens (South Sioux City) 32-8 won in sudden victory — 1 over Alex Banuelos (Minden) 46-6 (SV-1 3-1)
170 — Jacob Awiszus (Gering) 41-5 won by major decision over Jackson Phelps (Hastings) 29-12 (MD 8-0)
220 — Joe Rodriquez (West Point-Beemer) 46-7 won by decision over Blake Davis (Hastings) 31-8 (Dec 9-7)
Third-place match
106 — Chance Houser (Sidney) 44-3 won by decision over Cameron Brumbaugh (Hastings) 34-9 (Dec 5-4)
152 — Ashton Schweitzer (Pierce) 38-10 won by medical forfeit over Jett Samuelson (Hastings) 32-8 (M. For.)
Fifth-place match
160 — Michael Kruntorad (Pierce) 39-9 won by decision over Alex Banuelos (Minden) 46-6 (Dec 9-8)
170 — Jackson Phelps (Hastings) 30-12 won by tech fall over Cameron Aughenbaugh (Plattsmouth) 24-14 (TF-1.5 4:59 (18-2))
220 — Blake Davis (Hastings) 32-8 won by fall over Martin Carrillo (Wayne) 28-10 (Fall 4:51)
Championship
120 — Zachary Ourada (Omaha Skutt) 35-1 won by decision over Braiden Kort (Adams Central) 44-4 (Dec 3-1)
145 — Trevor Kluck (Aurora) 44-1 won by decision over Landon Weidner (Hastings) 39-4 (Dec 6-4)
