LINCOLN — Lawrence-Nelson advanced to this evening’s Class D-1 state high school volleyball semifinals by sailing past Dundy County 27-25, 22-25, 25-13, 25-22 this morning.
The Raiders (22-4) play in the 6 p.m. semifinal match against the winner of the match between Fremont Bergan and Orchard, which was under way at the Tribune’s press time.
A victory tonight would vault L-N into the championship game, which is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday at Nebraska Coliseum.
“We wanted to make it past the first round because that’s never happened at our school before,” outside hitter Amanda Watson said. “This was an important win for us.”
Last year, the Raiders lost in the state tournament opening round to 2003 runner-up Republican Valley.
As for Dundy County, it finishes the season 23-8.
L-N opened the match by winning the first game, led by Stacy Stemper. Stemper produced five kills in the game.
The Raiders overcame a height disadvantage. Dundy County had five girls who were 5-foot-10 or taller, with three of them on the court at the same time during most of the proceedings.
“We never let their height really bother us,” L-N coach Michelle Harrington said. “We’ve played a lot of teams this year who were tall, so we were used to play-ing big teams.”
Harrington admitted that her squad felt the pressure of trying to advance to the semifinals, especially because advancing was one of the Raiders’ goals.
“It takes the pressure off of us,” Harrington added. “We came out a serious-kind of tight this morning, but tonight I think we will be a little bit more relaxed and have more fun.”
L-N broke to early leads in the first three games, then fought through a nip-and-tuck fourth game to prevail and earn the right to play tonight.
Watson registered six kills at the right time in the final game and closed the match with 11. She also had a Raider-high six ace blocks.
“As a senior, I wanted to step it up and not let the other (on my team) players, especially our other seniors,” Watson said. “Our serving and our defense really helped us.”
Jamie Gebers, Kim Faimon and Watson all sup-plied 14 digs.
Gebers led the Raiders in ace serves with six as an indication of how they were able to take advantage of Dundy County’s serve reception problems. Kelsey Kathman and Faimon chipped in with four aces each.
Stemper provided a team-high 12 kills, and Gebers added 10.
