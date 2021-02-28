ORD — The first half of Saturday’s district final will be one the Silver Lake boys basketball team will be happy to forget. But the second half helped the Mustangs find a little bit of redemption.
Silver Lake — the No. 15 seed in the district final round — was off its game in the first two quarters of the Class D-2, District 2 championship against second-seeded St. Mary’s, which entered the game with a record of 21-2. The Mustangs had just eight points on the scoreboard at halftime, while allowing the Cardinals to shoot 44% from the floor and rack up 30 points.
The Mustangs came out with pride and a newfound energy in the second half and actually outscored St. Mary’s in the final 16 minutes, but it wasn’t enough to complete the rally. The Cardinals held on for a 54-41 victory, advancing to the state tournament.
“You’re getting drilled at halftime, it could have been something where our kids just stepped out let it happen, but our kids have shown fight all year,” said Silver Lake head coach Todd Rosno. “I knew they’d have fight, and we executed well in the second half.”
St. Mary’s dominated the first two quarters on both ends of the ball. Offensively, Aidan Hedstrom, the team’s leading scorer on the season, paced St. Mary’s with 13 points in the first half and was a big part of the Cardinals’ 11-for-25 shooting performance through the first two quarters.
Defensively, St. Mary’s kept the Silver Lake squad in check. The Mustangs turned the ball over eight times in the first two quarters and made just 3-of-17 (17.6%) field goal attempts. Oakley Rosno, SL’s leading scorer with more than 18 points per game, missed all 10 of his attempts and was held scoreless.
The lackluster first half put Silver Lake in a 30-8 hole at the break.
“We just said we basically have to play our game,” Rosno said. “We didn’t play our game in the first half. Credit O’Neill St. Mary’s, but it’s a district final and our kids came out a little tentative, and that tentativeness cost us in the first half.”
It was immediately evident that the Mustangs had a different mindset in the second half. They came out of the gate, hitting 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions from Blaine Simonton and Oakley. Midway through the third, Silver Lake had already more than doubled its score from the first half.
The Cardinals may not have had the exact same sense of urgency they displayed in the first half, but they were doing all they could to slow down the push from the Mustangs. At times, the players and even the Cardinals’ crowd showed frustration as Silver Lake was climbing back into the game.
After trailing by 22 points, Silver Lake cut the lead to just 12 points with 3 minutes, 24 seconds remaining in the game.
“We knew it was going to be a tough task in the second half, but we actually outscored them 33-24 in the second half. And it’s not like they quit playing us; we just started playing,” the Silver Lake coach said.
St. Mary’s was ultimately able to hold off the Mustangs thanks to exceptional free-throw shooting from Hedstrom. The Cardinals’ junior, who averages 24.3 points per game, went 15-for-16 from the charity stripe on Saturday, making 15 straight attempts. On the season, Hedstrom makes his free throws at a 75 percent clip.
Hedstrom finished the game with 26 points, leading all scorers. Blake Benson tallied 10 points, while three other Cardinals scored at least five points.
“They have a lot of weapons, and it’s tough to defend all of those weapons,” Rosno said. “You just have to do your best to go out and play every possession and execute, and that’s what we tried to do.”
Oakley led the Mustangs with 13 points, scoring all 13 in the second half on 5-for-7 shooting. Simonton added 11 points and was 4-for-6 from the floor.
Silver Lake finished the season 14-9 — the most wins for a Mustang squad since the 2003-04 season. Silver Lake brings back three of its five starters from Saturday’s game, but Rosno said the program will miss the five seniors on the roster and appreciates all they did for the team.
“All five of those kids did the right thing, worked extremely hard to give us an opportunity for a 14-9 season and a runner-up district final finish,” the Mustangs’ coach said. “Our kids believe, and we’re competing night in and night out. That’s the expectation, that we’re going to compete every night.”
Silver Lake (14-9)..3 5 17 16 — 41
St. Mary’s (22-2).16 14 15 9 — 54
Silver Lake (41)
Oakley Rosno 5-17 0-0 13, Quinn Rosno 1-4 0-0 2, Blaine Simonton 4-6 1-2 11, Matthew Hansen 3-6 1-2 7, Jake Knehans 0-1 2-4 2, Logan Greenough 3-6 0-0 6. Totals: 16-40 4-8 41.
St. Mary’s (54)
Tate Thompson 2-3 0-2 5, Blake Benson 4-9 0-0 10, Connor Semin 0-3 0-0 1, Adam Everitt 2-5 2-5 6, Aidan Hedstrom 5-8 16-17 26, Isaac Everitt 0-2 0-0 0, Charles Barlow 3-4 0-1 6, Gabriel Pribil 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 16-35 20-28 54.
