Hastings College will play for the Nebraska-Iowa Athletic Conference Tournament championship after downing Midland 81-74 Saturday at Kiewit Gymnasium.
The NAIA No. 3-rated Lady Broncos, now 26-6, will meet No. 16 Northwestern (Iowa), Tuesday in a 7:30 p.m. contest at Kiewit Gym. Northwestern, 22-6, defeated Doane 79-68 in the other semifinal game Saturday.
The winner earns an automatic bid to the NAIA Division II national tournament in Sioux City, Iowa. Hastings, with its high ranking, would likely receive an at-large bid to the national tournament if it lost.
The Lady Broncos needed a second half rally Saturday to advance.
Midland, which ends its season 15-15, took its only lead of the game, 55-54, at the 10-minute mark of the second half.
HC answered with a 9-0 run to take the lead back for good.
Junior Holly Havel provided the Lady Broncos with the spark it needed.
Have blocked a shot and scored to give HC a 59-55 lead. She then scored on an offensive rebound to give HC a 61-55 lead.
“We needed some fresh legs at thee time,” Havel said. “When we come off the bench, we are asked to work hard, especially on offense.”
Havel entered the game after JoDell Thorell hyper-extended her left knee early in the first half.
Midland couldn’t climb back into the lead, something which frustrated Midland coach Joanne Bracker.
“We had our two three-point shooters on the bench (fouls),” Bracker said. “We have a number of special plays for them, but it’s pretty hard to run them when they are sitting next to you.”
Midland pulled within 74-72, but some clutch free throw shooting form senior LeAnn Weeks and sophomore Tina Trautman held off Midland down the stretch.
