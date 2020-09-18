What a difference a year makes.
After a 2019 that was downright verdant by comparison, paltry rainfall over the spring and summer of 2020 now has a large expanse of Tribland standing in moderate to severe drought, according to the latest Drought Information Statement issued by the National Weather Service.
On the drought map released by NWS Thursday, Hastings sits near the east edge of an egg-shaped zone of severe drought that includes much of Adams County, all of Kearney County and small portions of Franklin, Webster, Phelps, Buffalo and Hall counties.
The moderate drought zone includes the rest of Adams and Franklin counties, most of Webster County, and parts of Nuckolls, Harlan, Hall, Hamilton and Clay counties in Nebraska and northern Smith County in Kansas.
An “abnormally dry” zone includes parts of Smith and Jewell counties in Kansas and parts of Nuckolls, Clay, Hamilton and Harlan counties in Nebraska.
Only Fillmore and Thayer counties in Tribland currently aren’t included in any drought or abnormally dry zone.
NWS associates areas of severe drought with likely crop and pasture losses, very high fire risk, water shortages common, and water restrictions imposed. The city of Minden has been under a water warning, with usage curtailed, for several weeks.
The Weather Service associates moderate drought areas with some damage to crops and pastures, high fire risk, low water levels in streams and reservoirs, and some water shortages developing or imminent.
Abnormally dry areas are headed for drought, and the dry conditions may slow planting, growth of crops and pastures, and create above-average fire risk.
The Nebraska Rainfall Assessment and Information Network, which presents compiled daily precipitation reports from locations across the state, shows the dramatic difference in year-to-date rainfall in 2019 and 2020.
In Adams, Kearney and surrounding counties, many locations have received less than half the precipitation since Jan. 1, 2020, that they received between Jan. 1 and Sept. 17, 2019.
Examples include a location one mile southeast of Hastings that as of Thursday had received 15.81 inches of precipitation to date in 2020, compared to 34.14 inches between Jan. 1 and Sept. 17, 2019.
A location 10 miles southeast of Minden had received just 13.49 inches of rain so far in 2020, compared to 34.08 inches in the first 8 ½ months of 2019.
NWS records paint much the same picture for the Hastings area. The official rainfall total for June 1 through Aug. 31 at the Hastings Municipal Airport was just 4.5 inches — 41% of the normal total, which is 10.84 inches.
The official rainfall total for Minden in June, July and August was 3.77 inches — 34% of the normal mark, 10.99 inches.
The dry weather has speeded up the start of fall harvest, with many soybean fields already cut or now in the process. A combine was seen running in a soybean field near the Adams-Kearney county line over Labor Day weekend.
In the Hastings area, the fall harvest often doesn’t begin in earnest until the second half of September, and sometimes not until late in the month.
The U.S. Drought Monitor didn’t show much change to zone maps for this area from last week to this week.
Many locations in Tribland received a half-inch to 1.5 inches or more of welcome rainfall between Sept. 8 and 10.
While “certainly beneficial,” NWS said, those rains weren’t enough to improve drought status in most areas.
The weather outlook for the coming one to two weeks doesn’t suggest any relief. The forecast is for mostly dry and at least slightly warmer-than-normal conditions, the Weather Service reported.
While the area surrounding Hastings is in drought, many locations on the east side of Tribland, where rainfall tends to be somewhat more plentiful, have been better treated this summer.
In the NeRAIN records, six locations in Thayer County, including the Hebron, Deshler, Byron and Davenport areas, received more than 10 inches of rainfall in July alone.
