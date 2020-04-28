Glen Larsen has been busy since being appointed in May 2017 to fill the District 2 vacancy on the Adams County Board of Supervisors following the death of former board member Mike Weeks.
Larsen, 82, of 2555 S. Meadow Lane, is running against challenger Brad Henrie of Juniata in the District 2 Republican primary.
Larsen, who has a history in education, serves on the county budget, personnel/insurance and roads committees.
“We have several hundred miles of roads and bridges and culverts,” he said. “We’re trying to keep that upgraded. In some areas it is replacing pavement. Of course that creates the concern, do we have the money to do that? We’re trying really hard to get the best we can out of the tax dollars. Hopefully we continue to upgrade some of those areas. It just takes a little bit of time.”
The county has a quality staff, Larsen said.
“We’re trying to keep their salaries competitive and yet trying to keep taxes at a respectable level, that’s always a challenge too,” he said. “We’ll work at it. We’re working on it.”
Larsen was superintendent at Adams Central Public Schools from 1981-2001. Following retirement from Adams Central, he was superintendent at Blue Hill Community Schools for four years, from 2006-2010.
Larsen, 82, has six children.
His wife, Mary, is a retired education administrative assistant.
He was selected Nebraska Superintendent of the Year in 1992. He said he served on various state legislative advisory committees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.