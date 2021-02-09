Just as Hastings High found its stride Tuesday night, so did Adams Central.
The Patriots’ late resurgence in the final four minutes of the crosstown showdown lifted them past the Tigers 40-32 in front of a full house at Hastings College’s Lynn Farrell Arena.
Jessica Babcock, an Adams Central junior guard, helped her team trudge through the madness with nine of her game-high 17 points in the fourth quarter.
Babcock grouped five points together as part of a 9-0 run by the Patriots after HHS pulled within one at the 4:45 mark. It was AC’s ballgame to lose from there.
“The last two years that I’ve played in this game we’ve lost,” said Babcock. “We just really wanted this one and it was a great win.”
Adams Central hadn’t beaten the Tigers since 2015, dropping five straight matchups before Tuesday’s triumph.
“It was huge for us on many fronts,” said AC head coach Evan Smith. “Obviously we talked about how we haven’t beaten (Hastings) for a long time, so that’s always good. It’s an in-town rivalry so that’s huge, and then power points wise, this is a big win for us. Coming down the stretch here, we need everything we can get.
“A multifaceted big win for us.”
Hastings was held scoreless through the first eight minutes, but in a ball game with this type of emotion and energy, it was far from decided.
The Tigers, who trailed by 10 at half, scored eight out of the intermission and held the Patriots to just one point on 0-for-12 shooting.
“We played very well defensively through the third quarter,” said HHS head coach Greg Mays. “We kept shooting, which is tough when everybody had missed a couple. I think (the girls) know that if they keep battling they’ll get a shot. We got a shot, we just couldn’t convert.”
A 3-pointer by Dacey Sealey and a free throw by Libby Landgren pulled HHS to within three going to the final frame.
Sealey produced the game-tying bucket two minutes into the fourth, but Libby Trausch and Babcock answered her with a bucket apiece to regain the lead.
Ex-Patriot Maddie Hilgendorf cut the deficit to one with a 3-pointer, and then pandemonium struck.
The Tigers had no cork for the AC flood that included a handful of second chance baskets that boosted Rachel Goodon’s total to eight points and Babcock’s to 17.
“I know as a point guard that if I want things to happen, then I have to make them happen myself for our team,” said Babcock, who finished 6-for-13 from the floor. “I just felt like it was my priority.”
HHS ended the night 1-for-4 from the field after Hilgendorf’s triple.
“(AC) had a good plan, you could tell,” Mays said. “They knew what they were looking for and it kind of stagnated us a little bit.”
The Tigers’ final five points were from the charity stripe, where Adams Central countered with three freebies from Babcock and one from Caitlyn Scott.
Scott chipped in three points, but was more important defensively, Smith said.
“Caitlyn Scott is just unreal defensively,” the AC coach said. “Her stat line isn’t always the greatest, but she defends the best player all the time and I can’t give enough credit to her.”
The HHS defense is to credit for Adams Central’s struggles to begin the second half.
“We shut them down and held them to one shot in that third quarter,” Mays said. “They’re big, so we wanted it to be more of a transition game. In the third quarter it was.”
McKinsey Long, the high scorer for Hastings with 11 points, added seven after halftime, including a 3-pointer that initially tied the game for the first time at 22 a minute into the fourth. Long finished 4-for-8 with a pair of treys.
HHS (10-9)...............0 9 8 15 — 32
AC (13-8)...............8 11 1 20 — 40
Hastings (32)
KK Laux 1-9 2-3 4, Dacey Sealey 3-5 2-5 9, McKinsey Long 4-8 1-2 11, Maddie Hilgendorf 2-10 0-0 5, Lauren Hinrichs 0-3 0-0 0, Nyagour Duang 0-4 0-0 0, Libby Landgren 0-2 3-4 3. Totals: 10-41 8-14 32.
Adams Central (40)
Jessica Babcock 6-13 5-8 17, Libby Trausch 4-13 0-0 8, Rachel Goodon 4-5 0-0 8, Caitlyn Scott 1-4 1-2 3, Cami Wellensiek 0-1 0-0 0, Lauryn Scott 1-4 1-2 3, Brianna Stroh 0-4 1-2 1. Totals: 16-44 8-14 40.
Three-point field goals — HHS 4-18 (Laux 0-5, Sealey 1-3, Long 2-4, Hilgendorf 1-4, Duang 0-2); AC 0-3 (Babcock 0-1, Trausch 0-1, C. Scott 0-1). Rebounds — HHS 26 (Hinrichs 8); AC 39 (Goodon 9). Turnovers — HHS 15; AC 16.
