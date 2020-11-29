With the loss of five starters and only two players with varsity experience back, it will be a rebuilding year for the Lawrence-Nelson girls basketball team.
Under such circumstances, coach Andy Peterson said he expects a lot of players to contribute this season.
Senior Emily Miller and junior Emma Epley are the only two experienced players returning. Miller averaged 5 points and 3 rebounds per game last season, and Epley averaged 4 points and 3 rebounds.
"Losing five senior starters will cause a lot of players to grow and mature quickly. We need a lot of girls to step up this year," Peterson said. "We will have some good competition for playing time; therefore, we should have some decent depth this year."
