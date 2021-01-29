NELSON — The Raiders of Lawrence-Nelson (7-10) were coming off a big win against the Blue Hill Bobcats a night ago as they geared up to play the Silver Lake Mustangs (9-5) on Friday.
The Raiders struggled early going 0-for-14 from the field and only scoring two points into the opening frame, but stayed the course to win 44-38.
“We’ve been in some really tough ball games and a lot of close games and to get two good wins back against two of the best players in the area is great for this team,” said Raiders head coach Decker Brown.
Both teams struggled on offense in the early minutes of the game. The Raiders were held to just two first quarter points coming from the free throw line. The Mustangs got a pair of trey’s by senior Blaine Simonton and sophomore Jake Knehans and a basket from junior Oakley Rosno to take an 8-2 lead after one quarter of play.
“We wanted to get the ball inside earlier and we started settling for a lot of outside shots and we weren’t trying to get to the rim and once we started doing that things started to flow,” Brown said.
The Mustangs extended their lead in quarter two scoring six straight points. Senior Trevor Biltoft hit the first field goal of the game for the Raiders at the 6:30 mark to make it 14-4 in favor of the Mustangs. The basket sparked a 14-4 run by the Raiders that included two 3-point field goals from sophomore Krayton Kucera. The Mustangs held an 18-16 lead at the half.
The Raiders tied the game on a basket from Kucera early in the third quarter. The Mustangs answered on a trey from Rosno. Both teams battled back and forth, but it was the Mustangs with a narrow 29-27 lead with one quarter left to play.
Kucera scored for the Raiders in the first ten seconds of the final quarter to tie the score at 29-29. Senior Logan Menke got a steal that lead to a transition layup to give the Raiders a 33-29 lead. Kucera scored nine of the Raiders final 11 points of the game leading them to a 44-38 victory.
“We had a disconnect with our guard play and our post play tonight,” said Mustangs head coach Todd Rosno. “It’s not a blame on one or the other, it’s just a lack of connection. We had some passes inside that I thought our posts could have caught and went through their hands and we had some times where we had some post players open and the guards didn’t get it to them. So the disconnect lead to some choppy offense.”
Brown was more than pleased with the play of his squad in the second win in two night.
“These kids just give it their all every day, they give us exactly what we ask them to do and battle every day for their teammates,” Brown said. “It’s a special group and I’m privileged to be able to coach them.”
One of the unsung heroes of the season for the Raiders is senior Blake Janda, who is missing his senior season due to a knee injury during football.
“Janda is handling it so well, I have so much respect for him as a player and coach and how much he’s helped the coaching staff and the team,” Brown said. “That kid means so much to me, he means so much to his friends and teammates and he means so much to the school and he’s a great leader for this team even not being on the court.”
Kucera lead all scorers with 20 points for the Raiders and Menke added 11. Rosno had 12 points for the Mustangs.
SL..............8 10 11 9 — 38
L-N...........2 14 11 17 — 44
Silver Lake (38)
Logan Greenough 3, Jake Knehans 9, Oakley Rosno 12, Blaine Simonton 8, Derek Zubrod 6.
Lawrence-Nelson (44)
Trevor Biltoft 8, Krayton Kucera 20, Tyson Kotinek 2, Logan Menke 11, Keith Miller 1, Blake Wroughton 2.
