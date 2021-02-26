With Nebraska legislation introduced multiple times in recent years addressing a Convention of States, the Hastings League of Women Voters learned more about this way to amend the U.S. Constitution.
League member Elayne Landwehr gave a remote presentation on Friday about Convention of States and the U.S. League of Women Voters’ position on the topic.
The Convention of States also is known as a Constitutional Convention or Article V Convention.
There are two ways to change the U.S. Constitution: Congress may make changes or the states may make changes.
Article V of the U.S. Constitution states “The Congress, whenever two-thirds of both Houses shall deem it necessary, shall propose Amendments to this Constitution, or, on the Application of the Legislatures of two thirds of the several states, shall call a convention for proposing amendments, which, in either case, shall be valid to all intents and purposes, as part of this constitution, when ratified by the legislatures of three-fourths of the several states, or by conventions in three-fourths thereof, as the one or the other mode of ratification may be proposed by the congress.”
Amending the Constitution requires needs two-thirds approval of both houses in Congress, and then ratification by three-quarters of the states’ legislatures or conventions.
States need two-thirds of the states, which would be 34 of 50 states, to call for a convention on a topic and then three-quarters of the states’ legislatures or conventions to ratify it.
State Sen. Steve Halloran of Hastings has introduced several legislative bills or resolutions addressing a Convention of States during his tenure. Halloran wasn’t a participant in the League of Women Voters meeting on Friday.
In this legislative session he introduced LR14, which asks for a Convention of States to impose fiscal restraints on the federal government, limit the power and jurisdiction of the federal government, and limit the terms of office for its officials and for members of Congress.
“This resolution seems broad,” Landwehr said. “Which fiscal restraints? What power and jurisdiction and terms of office for officials?”
Halloran also brought forth LB195 this year, which is to provide the rules and procedures necessary to create and guide a delegation to an Article V convention and provide legislative direction for the election and recall of a delegate or an alternate delegate, the filling of a delegate or alternate delegate, and the determination of an unauthorized vote.
The Nebraska Legislature currently is accepting comments online for LB195.
According to the federal government’s Office of the Historian website, there has only been one Convention of States, and that was the Constitutional Convention of 1787.
That is when representatives from the colonies met in secret from May to September 1787 in Philadelphia and got rid of the Articles of Confederation and wrote the U.S. Constitution as it is known now, minus the amendments.
The Articles of Confederation didn’t allow the federal government to collect taxes, pay off debts to foreign governments or make treaties. So the founding fathers felt they needed to make drastic changes. The Constitution was ratified in 1789 after the necessary number of states ratified it.
Since the U.S. Constitution was ratified in 1789, the states have never used a Convention of States.
There have been two times the states have been close to a Convention of States.
In the 1890s, the U.S. Senate refused to take up the issue of direct election of senators, so states tried to hold a convention. They were just short of the needed numbers of states.
That pushed Congress into passing the 17th Amendment in the 1890s — allowing the people to elect their U.S. senators instead of the state legislatures electing them.
In the 1960s, states wanted to call a convention over a U.S. Supreme Court decision dictating how legislative districts were apportioned, but that convention never got the needed number of states to sign on.
Support for or against a Convention of States is nonpartisan, but the reasons for wanting a convention differ.
Conservatives supporting a convention usually want things like: Enforcing a federal balanced budget; establishing term limits for members of Congress and the Supreme Court justices; repealing the 17th Amendment, which would put the selection of U.S. senators back into the hands of the states legislatures; and eliminating government regulations.
Progressives’ main reasons for supporting a convention are things like: Overturning the Citizens United campaign finance decision; passing the Equal Rights Amendment; enacting climate change legislation; and abolishing the Electoral College.
A lack of rules is among concerns about a Convention of States.
The convention could change the constitution in unlimited ways. The Constitution actually could be eliminated and totally rewritten as in 1787.
Any number of amendments could be added or deleted.
U.S. Supreme Court decisions could be changed.
A new amendment could change the number of states and votes it would take to ratify an Article V Convention Resolution.
Positives to a convention include forcing Congress to move more quickly on an issue as in the 1890s and Amendment 17.
It could get an amendment passed that would never get through Congress.
A bill was introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives that would direct the National Archives to compile all applications for an Article V Convention. The archives thinks the highest number of states’ applications on a single topic is 28; 34 is needed because that would be two-thirds of the 50 states. The highest number of states’ applications on a single topic was the most popular topic — a balanced budget.
Some applications go back to the late 1700s, so they may not even be relevant today.
Landwehr included in her presentation several comments and stances from different political viewpoints about a Convention of States, but she said there is no limit to opinions on the topic.
Mark Meckler, a Tea Party leader from Texas, leads Citizens for Self-Governance, which runs the Convention of States Project calling for an Article V Convention. He came to Nebraska on Feb. 1, 2019, and testified in favor of Halloran’s LR7.
“This really hit me that if I don’t give my opinions to senators on legislature in Nebraska people from other states will,” Landwehr said.
The American Legislative Exchange Council is a proponent for a Convention of States.
The group Common Cause is fighting against calling a convention.
Common Cause president Karen Hoberty Flynn said of a Convention of States: “This is the most dangerous idea in American politics that most people know nothing about.”
Landwehr said until Halloran brought forth Convention of States legislation in 2017 she didn’t know Convention of States existed. She has been researching it since then.
She also included a quote from former U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia who said, “I certainly would not want a constitutional convention. Whoa! Who knows what would come out of it?”
Many Supreme Court justices have commented on a Convention of States. Landwehr said she chose to use Scalia’s statement because of his conservative political leanings.
“You can find as much stuff pro and as much stuff con as you want,” Landwehr said. “There are all kinds of groups, pro and con.”
The League of Women Voters of the United States has concerns about the Convention of States.
“Without a clear construct, a constitutional convention would throw the country into turmoil, creating legal and political battles of great consequence to the nation’s future. This is a power grab that would put control of our country’s future into the hands of politicians and special interests,” said the concluding statement of the LWVUS Impact on Issues, A Guide to Public Policy Positions 2020-2022.
