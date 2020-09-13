Voter education is the primary purpose of the League of Women Voters — making sure not only are people registered to vote, but they also are empowered to use the information they have about the candidates and issues they are voting for.
As the 2020 general election nears, Toni Monette, voter services co-director for the League of Women Voters of Nebraska, spoke about representation and empowering voters during a Zoom presentation for the Hastings League of Women Voters on Friday.
“Voter access ensures everyone has access to voter registration processes and the methods to sign up,” Monette said.
Making sure everyone has equal access to the information and to the process is important when it comes to ensuring voters are educated.
League of Women Voters is considered a trust messenger with an opportunity to get voting information to the greater public.
Monette spoke about the rising American electorate, which includes communities of color, young people of all races and unmarried women. Those demographics have been expanding since 2016.
“The pandemic has increased the need for education and employment and other social issues in which people might care about,” she said.
According to the Pew Research Center, Hispanics are projected to become the largest minority group in the 2020 electorate, accounting for 13.3% of eligible voters, compared to 12.5% for Black voters and 4.7% of Asian voters.
All of those minority groups have increased representation over the last 20 years. In 2000, Hispanic voters included 7.4%, Black voters 11.5% and Asian voters 2.5% of the electorate.
The percentage of white voters decreased over the last 20 years, from 76.4% in 2000 to 66.7% in 2020.
The figures don’t add up to 100% because other single-race categories and multiracial groups aren’t included.
Looking at generational voting, Baby Boomers, Millennial and Generation X voters currently encompass the largest voting blocks at 28%, 27% and 25%, respectively. Those groups are followed by Generation Z, defined as those born 1996 and later, and the Greatest Generation, those born before 1946 — at 10% and 9%, respectively.
Of those groups, only the Millennial and Generation Z voter groups are increasing.
“These two demographics kind of indicate why we focus so much on the rising American electorate,” Monette said.
As those groups increase in number, so too will their voting power.
“The league’s core mission is to protect voting rights,” she said. “That was born out of the suffrage movement and it continues today to the point of continuing our work and having more work to do.”
The league also advocates for different issues including voter access.
Part of that role advocating for voter rights is to dispel election misconceptions and falsehoods— for instance, the myth that voter fraud is rampant.
Monette said the truth is this type of fraud is extremely rare.
An exhaustive review by Loyola Law School found just 31 credible instances of impersonation fraud out of more than 1 billion ballots cast.
To help educate voters, the League of Women has created Vote411, providing nonpartisan candidate information.
It provides key election dates and information about the process for each state and polling place information.
New in 2020, the League of Women Voters of Nebraska has expanded this platform to all 93 Nebraska counties.
For more information go to vote411.org/Nebraska.
