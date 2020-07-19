Five Points goes 3-1
on weekend
LINCOLN — Hastings Five Points Bank dropped its weekend finale against Norris 10-9 Sunday evening.
But the Chiefs finished the three-day tournament with three victories and improved to 22-6 on the summer.
Norris scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh Sunday to walk-off the Chiefs.
Jake Schroeder had the hot bat for Hastings in the eight hole. Schroeder finished 3-for-4 with two doubles a pair of runs scored. Gabe Conant had two hits in the leadoff spot, including a double, and Laid Hultine also doubled. Jacob Shaw was 2-for-3. JT Cafferty produced a team-high three RBI.
Conant took the loss on the bump, allowing five runs on six hits in 1 2/3 innings of work. He struck out three and walked one. Cafferty, whose start lasted five innings, also gave up five runs on six hits while striking out two and walking two.
A walk, a hit batsmen, and four consecutive singles pulled Norris within one run in the seventh. Then, another hit-by-pitch tied the game.
Conant induced the second out via fielder’s choice, but a single by Norris’ Tyler Monroe ended it.
The Chiefs will play at home Wednesday versus Lincoln Southeast and Thursday against Grand Island.
JIH sweeps Lincoln Southeast
Johnson Imperial Homes earned a pair of wins against Lincoln Southeast Saturday at Duncan Field by scores of 13-10 and 8-7.
In game one, Hastings trailed by as many as six runs after three innings. But the Braves posted nine runs over the final three innings to pull out the win.
Braden Rutt was one of three players with two hits in the contest. Rutt led the Braves with four RBI and a double.
Joe Peshek and Tucker Adams also had two hits apiece. Jaxen Gangwish’s lone hit was a double. He, along with Kayla Saurer, Hayden Demuth, and Peshek, had two RBI.
JIH walked off Southeast in the nightcap, responding to one run in the top half with two in the bottom of the eighth.
Rutt recorded the final hit of the day when he singled to left and drove in Gangwish for the win.
Demuth had the only extra base hit of the game with a double in his two-hit outing. Cameron Brumbaugh, Gangwish, and Daeton Espino also had two hits apiece.
