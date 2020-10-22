Beginning next week, patrons of the Hastings Public Library will notice a more customizable catalog.
The new online library catalog is powered by Biblionix’s Apollo software and offers additional features and functionality, including mobile responsiveness for seamless display on any device.
Patrons won’t have access to their accounts on Monday because that is when the data is being extracted from the old software and transferred to Apollo. The library goes live with Apollo on Oct. 27.
Account numbers and contact information will carry over to the new system, and no other information will be affected. Patrons who haven’t checked any materials out lately or have new contact information are encouraged to reach out to the library at 402-461-2346 to update the account information.
“It’s definitely more customizable,” said Audra Espinoza, HPL circulation coordinator and project manager for the new software system. “We like to say Apollo is bringing power to the public because patrons will have more control over their own accounts, which is something new.”
Like other city buildings, the library is closed to the public due to the rising number of cases of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, in the community. Patrons still have access to online digital resources.
The library will use outdoor lockers, and staff will contact patrons when material on hold is ready. The book drop in the alley that is attached to the building remains open.
Once the catalog updates and users log into their account, they then can sign up for additional features such as Reserve Express, allowing readers to subscribe to favorite authors and check out the newest books when they arrive at the library; reading history, allowing readers to save and view up to five years of checkout history to keep track of reading, listening and viewing; and advance notifications, allowing the reader to choose to receive text messages when reserve items are available for pick up or checked out items are about to be due.
The catalog will be available in English, Spanish, French and Vietnamese.
Patrons can set bookmarks from the catalog if they are looking for something they want to save for later.
“It’s a lot easier to renew all of your books now,” Espinoza said of the new software. “It’s a lot easier to check on your account and the status, to see if you owe anything.”
The catalog includes color coding. Materials highlighted in red are checked out while those in green are checked in.
Users can sign up for library card online, and can pick up the card at the library in person.
The “My Account” section includes a feature showing the patron how much he or she saved by borrowing instead of buying materials.
Patrons also can request the library obtain an item through My Account as well.
There is also a help button with more information.
New features include professional and reader reviews; book excerpts; and read-alike recommendations to help readers pick their next book; a children’s catalog to allow for quick and easy browsing by popular subjects and series for young readers; accelerated reader points and level data included in the catalog to make searching by reading level easier; the ability to link library cards to create a family account; and the ability to sign up for a library card online.
The library also is launching “Ask a Librarian” two-way text service with Gabbie software. Patrons can text the library during open hours, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, for account information, questions about books, programs, or assistance with library services.
Morgan Karel, HPL public relations coordinator, said the catalog will match the size of the device screen.
“If you go from your computer to your phone it’s going to size it automatically and not make you have to zoom to see everything,” she said. “Adding Gabbie is awesome for us as well.”
Apollo is less expensive than the library’s current catalog software.
“Hopefully that will open up some room in the budget for building up our collection and other improvements to the library in different ways,” Espinoza said.
The new software initially will be more expensive because the library has to pay migration fees to get the library’s data out of the old system into the new system.
“Starting next year is when it’ll be significantly cheaper,” Espinoza said. “We are paying significantly less for significantly better software that will do a lot more for the public. The library has had the same software for more than 30 years. It’s just kind of become a thing where we were just used to the software we had, so we continued on with it even though it’s become dated in the last 30 years and the price point really hasn’t changed.”
There were a lot of options when it came to integrated library systems.
“We really had to go and carefully review each option and do a cost-benefit analysis of what the best software choice would be,” Espinoza said.
