While Hastings Public Library staff members are looking forward to having patrons back in the building, the obstacle of social distancing still needs to be tackled.
“Our building just wasn’t laid out for encouraging social distancing,” Library Director Amy Hafer said. “So we’re trying to figure out the best way about that and how we could encourage social distancing as other businesses and other community organizations have done in this city.”
Hafer participated in the city’s weekly news conference Friday morning to talk about implementing contactless material pickup at the library as well as provide an update on the summer reading program, which began Monday.
She said 360 readers registered for the program, and they logged more than 12,500 minutes this week.
“We are super excited for the participation going on,” she said.
Old Hastings Tribune newspaper vending machines that were among those used by Hastings Public Schools for homework packets are being used to help disseminate summer reading program materials.
This week, 18 lockers were placed just outside the library doors to allow patrons to pick up materials they have requested to borrow.
Each patron can check out up to five items. The patron who requested the materials will receive a locker number, lock combination and have 48 hours to collect the materials.
The materials are kept in a bag to protect them from the elements.
Staff members are retrieving items in the order they were requested.
“We are playing catch-up a little bit,” Hafer said.
Retrieving materials began with materials requested in March when library closed.
“Bear with us,” she said. “We are trying to work through those as quickly as possible.”
Go to www.hastingslibrary.us or 402-461-2346 to request materials or sign up for summer reading.
“We’re excited about all the readers that are back to reading again,” Hafer said.
One action the city is taking to help businesses affected by the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, and subsequent directed health measures is a temporary outdoor dining application.
It was put together to allow the use of sidewalks for outdoor dining. The application goes before the Hastings City Council on Monday.
“This will be a simple application,” Mayor Corey Stutte said Friday. “It’ll be something people are able to fill out and it will be administratively approved.”
The city has been working with restaurant groups and property owners on the proposal.
“It’s been very good to work with them, and it’s been very good to move this forward,” Stutte said.
“If you’re a restaurant that’s interested in this we will be happy to meet with you starting Tuesday of next week,” he said.
This application doesn’t affect a restaurant’s liquor license or the ability to serve alcohol, but does provide an option to do so depending on the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission’s position.
Stutte thanked city staff members, as well as South Heartland District Health Department Executive Director Michele Bever, for their work on the plan.
“We really do hope this helps businesses as they move forward through COVID-19 as they continue to normalize their revenue streams,” Stutte said.
Bever said the health department resumed its monthly immunization clinic for the vaccine for children program, which is a federal program. It was the first such clinic in a couple of months.
South Heartland has seen seven new COVID-19 cases in the past week, bringing the district total to 307. That amount includes 277 in Adams County, 24 in Clay County, five in Webster County and one in Nuckolls County.
With no new deaths, the fatality toll remains at 11.
For the week of May 24-30, the rate of positive tests was 2.2% That amount is down from about 6% the last couple of weeks.
The health department recently introduced a new COVID-19 data dashboard.
TestNebraska is returning to Adams County with a testing event 8 a.m. to noon June 10 on the Adams County Fairgrounds.
As many as 200 people can be tested during the event on Wednesday. New with this testing event, there no longer are criteria to participate. Before now, only people with certain risk factors could qualify.
Bever said the last seven cases were traced to social gathering with no masks and no distancing, or close contact at work where masks aren’t used and social distancing is difficult to maintain.
“We need to continue to take this opportunity to practice social distancing and mask wearing even as we’re opening up, so we can continue to keep the curve flat,” she said.
She was asked about a Black Lives Matter peaceful protest, planned to start 5 p.m. Sunday at the Adams County Courthouse.
“We’re glad to have opportunities for safe and peaceful protests,” she said. “For everybody, every gathering we have consider social distancing and the mask wearing, as well.”
Eric Barber, president and CEO of Mary Lanning Healthcare, said the hospital still has just one positive case.
“We have plenty of capacity to continue normal operations,” he said. “We don’t anticipate that being an issue in the near future.”
Mary Lanning has more than adequate supplies of personal protective equipment and drugs.
“Our supply line has really done a great job of keeping up when we peaked however many weeks ago that was,” Barber said.
The hospital is introducing a slightly more relaxed visitor policy beginning Monday.
Now, one adult visitor per patient is allowed where, with just a few exceptions, they weren’t allowed to go before.
Ron Pughes, Adams County Emergency Management director, spoke about the use of masks.
“When you walk into some place and you’re doing the right thing by wearing a mask, please don’t harbor ill feelings or comments towards those who choose not to,” he said. “Protect yourself and take the measures necessary to protect yourself.”
Adams County residents who need masks can call the Emergency Management Office at 402-461-2360.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.