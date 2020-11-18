In a year as novel as 2020, city departments have had to be creative with their programming.
Amy Hafer and Becky Matticks, directors of the Hastings Public Library and Hastings Museum, respectively, each bore out that fact with statistics while giving their annual reports for the 2019-20 fiscal year, which ended Sept. 30, during the Hastings City Council work session Monday night.
Both facilities were closed to the public from mid-March until early July due to the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19. City facilities closed again temporarily on Oct. 18 and remain closed at this time.
“You will notice that this year’s focus is more on program attendance and our online presence rather than our physical presence,” Hafer said. “It’s usually a report of how many books were checked out this year and how many kiddos we had through the door and how many programs we had. This year is a little bit different.”
The library had “excellent” participation with its summer reading program in which everything was online.
There were 539 registrations, 323,539 minutes read, 47 programs and 17,454 program views.
“Early in the spring this year we realized everything was going to have to be flipped and be completely different,” Hafer said.
Those summer reading numbers represent increases over 2019.
Hafer commended her staff and thanked the elected officials for their support of the library staff.
“They have gone above and beyond,” she said. “They are amazing, creative thinkers. I think this year has shown they do, beyond my wildest dreams for sure. I know I’m an administrator and not a children’s librarian, and I know I do not think out of the box in terms of fairy dust and dragons and sparkle, like they do. But if you’ve seen any of the summer reading programs this year you know they certainly can.”
This year saw 28,253 story time attendees, 48,499 total program attendees, 21 community partnerships, 12,631 computer sessions, 51,602 wireless sessions and 1,410 website interactions.
Hafer said the 48,499 total online program participants is record breaking.
With story times, staff members are focused on the early-literary program Every Child Ready to Read, which incorporates reading, writing, singing, playing and talking.
“We’re just taking each little step as we can and we know we’re in for the long haul,” Hafer said. “And so we’re trying to not just create what we’re doing in person, but we’re trying to make sure we do the very best.”
There were 56,880 total online checkouts.
In addition to programming for young children, library staff members have been working on take-and-make STEM teen activities and adult cooking classes.
“We are really trying to hit a little bit of everything, little bit of interest for everybody, online,” Hafer said.
She said the locker system outside of the library, where patrons can reserve books that are placed in a locker for no-contact checkout once available, has been popular.
She said the library may get another set of lockers to use during the winter.
“We want to make sure we can still do that all winter long,” Hafer said.
In the future, the library may allow appointments for public access of the building.
“We know we’re in this for the long haul, and we want to be able to serve everyone as best as we can,” Hafer said.
Council President Paul Hamelink thanked Hafer for the library’s ingenuity.
“We appreciate all of the services you offer our community, and in particular for the way you’ve adapted so quickly and so well to a year that none of us could have adequately prepared for,” he said. “We appreciate your ongoing efforts.”
Councilman Scott Snell told Hafer, as well as Matticks, how much he appreciates their work.
Like the library, Hastings Museum saw a decrease in in-person programming, but a spike in online programming as well as other collections-related numbers.
There were 9,500 artifact records updated, which Matticks said is more than double the number in the year prior.
There were 238 planetarium shows, down from 700 planetarium shows in the previous year.
There were 1,032 students in 64 school programs at the building, down from 196 programs last year.
Most of the museum’s programming is in the building. Museum staff did work to provide outdoor programming, however, especially during the summer.
Museum staff posted 3,246 YouTube videos.
“We didn’t have any last year,” Matticks said.
In total, the museum had 31 hours of online programming and videos.
“We did do a lot of activities regardless of not having people in the building,” Matticks said.
Answering a question from Councilman Chuck Rosenberg, Matticks said the museum is in the planning stages for its building reorganization, allowing more storage, moving the Kool-Aid exhibit and establishing a new Naval Ammunition Depot exhibit, all of which is funded by a portion of the city’s half-cent sales tax.
“We are working on it, behind the scenes trying to figure out where, how much will it cost, what will it look like,” she said. “That kind of thing.”
The museum is three or four years down the road from starting physical work.
“We are ankle deep,” she said. “Not quite knee deep yet.”
Councilwoman Jeniffer Beahm commended Matticks for her staff’s prolific online video production during the pandemic. Beahm has a similar responsibility at Hastings College.
“I understand how much work goes into that, and to also have the creative mind to try and figure out what can we make available publicly when we can’t have anyone in the building,” Beahm said.
Also during Monday’s meeting, the council received the annual report from Heartland Pet Connection shelter manager Jennie Theesen.
The city of Hastings contracts with Heartland Pet Connection for $52,000 each year.
According to the report Theesen presented, Heartland Pet Connection saw 589 animals from Hastings in the past year, down from from 639 a year ago.
Of those 589 animals, 247 were cats. Of that number, 133 cats were adopted, 24 were reclaimed, and 142 were euthanized. Of the cats euthanized, 88 were feral cats and four were court-ordered bite cases.
Of 339 dogs, 64 were adopted, 262 were reclaimed, 13 were reclaimed bite cases, one was a rescue case, and 42 were euthanized. Of the 42 euthanized, four were court-ordered bite cases.
The numbers from categories for different kinds of animals don’t add up because there are always animals that carry over from one year to the next that are still in the shelter’s care.
There were also two parakeets and one potbelly pig, each of which were adopted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.