In an effort to reach as many families as possible, Hastings Public Library’s annual summer reading program is going digital.
With the new online format, the library is celebrating the theme “Imagine Your Story.” The kickoff for the 2020 summer reading program will be June 1 on the HPL Facebook page.
“The summer reading program will look different this year because we are moving everything online, which includes registration and logging of literacy activities,” librarian Kristy Hruska said during the city’s press conference on Friday.
All events, crafts and classes have been reimagined in a digital format for the months of June and July.
All of the June events are on the calendar at www.hastingslibrary.us.
“You can go and register for them now,” Hruska said. “They’ll be available through Zoom or Facebook. We will be getting those July programs set up to get registered here soon, as well.”
A list of events is available by age group on the library’s website, and registration for events can be done in the calendar section.
The program is separated into four groups:
- Kids: Students going into preschool through second grade
- Tweens: Students going into third through fifth grade
- Teens: Students going into sixth through 12th grade
- Adults: Ages 18 and older
Events and programs will either be on Facebook or conducted through Zoom. Kits containing supplies for crafts and projects will be constructed for certain events, and will be available for contactless pickup for registered participants.
The goal of the summer reading program is to promote literacy skills, provide continued access to books and learning tools, and encourage reading as an enjoyable activity.
“Now more than ever before, the summer reading program serves an important role,” Hruska said. “As kids are outside the classroom for such an extended period of time, encouraging families to read this summer is crucial for their success next school year.”
Registration and participation will be completed through a new online program called Beanstack, a website and downloadable app where readers will be able to track progress, earn badges and complete the Summer Reading Challenge.
A valid email address is necessary to register and participate.
The HPL website will have an easy access link available for Beanstack, as well as downloadable instructions and online tutorials at www.hastingslibrary.us.
“We do realize some people may not be able to log online, so we have also set up a system outside the library in the alley where people can go and get a summer reading folder, which has everything in it that you will need,” Hruska said.
Staff will be available to answer questions via telephone from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.
There are also options to participate as a family or an individual. The game board and instructions for participation will be available on the HPL website. Packets containing hard copies of the game board and instructions will be available for pickup at a later date.
“This year we are also adding a family bonus, which is for people whose entire family is participating in the Summer Reading program,” Hruska said. “They can sign up as a family and get a chance to win even more family-friendly grand prizes.”
As the library’s building at 314 N. Denver Ave. continues to be closed to the public, the library continues to offer books in the alley.
Librarians also are working on a contact list for getting materials on hold to patrons in June.
The due date for checked-out materials continues to be postponed.
“That will just keep getting pushed back the later we don’t have patrons inside the building,” Hruska said. “If you really do need to return any materials, you can drop them off in our drop box on the side of the building.”
For more information, call the Hastings Public Library at 402-461-2346 or visit the website at www.hastingslibrary.us.
