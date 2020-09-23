Life Chain
The annual Life Chain event, expressing opposition to abortion, is planned for Oct. 4 along Burlington Avenue and Second Street.
From 2-3 p.m., participants will line the two streets to form a chain in the shape of a cross. The Life Chain in Hastings normally draws participation from hundreds of individuals, both lay and clergy, from various local and area churches.
Organizers say the Life Chain, always the first Sunday in October, is intended as a peaceful and prayerful expression of the message that “abortion is wrong and that the church is opposed to the killing of pre-born children.”
Those attending should arrive by 1:45 p.m.
Organizers say they have consulted the South Heartland District Health Department concerning plans for the Life Chain and that participants should space themselves at intervals of at least 6 feet to thwart the spread of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19.
Man denies sexual assault
A 22-year-old Hastings man denied Monday in Adams County District Court that he sexually assaulted a 13-year-old boy.
Joseph Murphy of 1001 S. Lincoln Ave. pleaded not guilty to one count of first-degree sexual assault.
Adams County District Judge Terri Harder scheduled a pre-trial hearing in the case for Nov. 16.
According to the arrest affidavit, Murphy and the victim started chatting over a dating app. The two met in person on July 8, 2019, in a garage at a residence in Hastings, and a sexual encounter occurred.
The victim told investigators that Murphy had asked if he was 18. The boy told Murphy that he wasn’t 18, but didn’t tell Murphy his age.
Under Nebraska law, anyone under the age of 16 cannot consent to sexual contact.
First-degree sexual assault is a Class 2 felony punishable by up to 50 years in prison.
Fatal
hit-and-run
LINCOLN — Police in Lincoln have arrested a man on suspicion of fatally hitting a pedestrian on a city street earlier this week and leaving the scene of the crash.
Hani Hadgi, 29, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of leaving the scene of a crash causing the death of 41-year-old Victor Melendez II of Lincoln, the Lincoln Journal Star reported.
Investigators said Melendez died after being hit by an sport utility vehicle around 10:30 p.m. Monday. An accident report says officers later found the SUV nearby disabled after hitting a street sign.
Commented
