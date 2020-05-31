LINCOLN — It started with a book.
When Matt Frain's teacher read a story about origami cranes to her class, the second grader was intrigued.
And inspired.
He started small: Folding gum wrappers and napkins and the corner of his homework papers into his own creations.
Two years later, he read another book in school about Sadako, the 2-year-old victim of the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima, Japan, who survived for 10 years and made 1,000 origami cranes.
Sadako believed the cranes would bring the folder a wish, and she became a worldwide symbol of the innocent victims of nuclear warfare.
The fourth grader in Lincoln came home and folded 100 cranes.
His mom hung them from the dining room ceiling, and Frain kept folding.
"When we moved from that house, I think there were 2,000 pieces of origami we counted," his mom, Susan Dinsdale, told the Lincoln Journal Star.
Something else happened in fourth grade: Frain was diagnosed with Asperger's Syndrome, a condition on the autism spectrum that helped his mom understand the quirky behaviors, a lack of interest in social situations, a sensitivity to how his clothes felt, the avid attention he paid to some activities.
Maybe that avid attention had something to do with his devotion to origami, but the craft also fed the creative part of Frain's soul.
In high school, he was in band and show choir and origami took a back seat, but after he graduated in 2013 and spent a short time at Southeast Community College, Frain started folding in earnest.
He found patterns in books and on the internet. He folded big things and tiny figures that required tweezers.
"It's fun just because you can create different things," said Frain, who is now 25. "There's very few limits except your imagination. It's a great way to relax, relieve the stress from the day."
At some point a few years out of high school, Frain came across a pattern for a large, open, multi-sided ball that his mom loved. The longtime elementary school teacher asked him if he'd make her one for each month to hang in her classroom display window.
Her fellow teachers saw them and asked if they could get one, and he obliged. Frain and Dinsdale began giving them as gifts, folding dollar bills into shamrocks and butterflies to put inside cards. People began asking him to make specific creations.
"He'll make whatever people want," Dinsdale said.
The requests got bigger: The church youth group leader wanted boxes for all the kids. A group Dinsdale is a part of — a women's philanthropic organization that supports women in education — wanted centerpieces for a luncheon, and they sold Frain's work as a fundraiser.
Then a friend wanted him to make centerpieces for a wedding.
Frain worked about six hours a day for a month and made 130 balls out of navy and patterned paper and some thick with glitter.
"Not only were my hands covered but I had it just about everywhere possible," he said. "I'd stand up and a half a pound of glitter would fall off of me."
When he was done, his origami creations decorated tables and the cake in a reception room at Wilderness Ridge. When it was over, the bride and groom gave them away as favors.
Seeing his work decorate that room was something.
"It was pretty incredible. I was kind of trying to comprehend it and make sense of it," he said. "Going from making some things for mom's school friends or P.E.O. sisters, to sitting in a Wilderness Ridge ballroom. It's the first time in history that place has been decorated with origami. I was still trying to figure out if it was real."
It was real, and because the couple insisted on paying him, it sparked the beginning of a fledgling business for the young man with a passion for folding paper into beautiful creations.
His mom talked through with him how to come up with a price that takes into account the cost of the paper, his time and his creativity. Told him maybe this was a way to get something back from doing something he loved.
"He would rather just give it all away for the enjoyment of it," Dinsdale said. "He likes seeing people happy because of his work."
The demand for party favors has plummeted since the coronavirus pandemic ended virtually all gatherings, but Frain is working on a portfolio and designing a webpage.
He also loves to cook, makes beautiful baked goods and has begun thinking about ways he could combine both passions into a business.
And he's still folding.
He finds patterns he likes, then tweaks and changes them until they morph into his own creations.
Sometimes he tries things out with copy paper first, making a prototype before he folds the real thing. He makes intricate eggs that take more than 260 pieces of paper. Giant slinkies with 750 pieces. Eight-pointed balls take 12 pieces of paper.
He does things that people want — and has given tutorials for groups who've asked — but he also makes things for the challenge, for himself.
The piece he's most proud of sits on his dresser: a massive cube, a complex design that has over 1,000 pieces.
"I did it to see if I could," he said. "I was really happy to complete it."
How long he works depends on the project, but six hours of folding a day is about the limit.
"That's when your hands really start to cramp up," he said.
One of Frain's most recent challenges is a chess set. He made the board — had to do two to perfect it — and is almost done with all the pieces in black and white.
But it's never been just about the challenge.
"It's enjoyable to create something I enjoy, and seeing it brighten someone's day a little bit."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.