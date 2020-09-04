Lincoln Elementary School has been awarded the grand prize for student performance in a reading intervention program.
Read Naturally Inc., which produces the Read Live program, announced in a news release Thursday that Lincoln School has won the company’s Read Live School of the Year award.
Winners were selected based on substantial improvement in students’ reading skills using Read Live during the 2019-20 academic year. The prize includes a $2,000 Read Naturally gift certificate.
Lincoln School, one of five elementaries operated by the Hastings Public School District, is located at 720 S. Franklin Ave., on the south side of town. The school has used the Read Live program for more than five years as an intervention for fourth- and fifth-grade English learner and special education students with the greatest need.
During the first semester of the 2019-20 year, all Lincoln students using Read Live increased their Academic Data Management Scores, the news release states.
The Read Live program provides content for first-grade through adult students and is used with those who need reading support.
Students using Read Live work mostly independently by reading high-interest, nonfiction stories and completing several activities. The research-based curriculum is designed to build fluency, vocabulary, comprehension and phonics skills.
