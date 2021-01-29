DAVENPORT — The Little Blue Natural Resources District is advertising for applicants to fill a vacant seat on the NRD board of directors.
The vacancy is for Subdistrict No. 3, which lies entirely in the city of Hastings and is bounded by Burlington Avenue on the west, E Street on the south, Pine Avenue and then jogging over to California Avenue on the east, and Ninth Street on the north.
The vacancy was created by the recent resignation of longtime director Warren Brakhahn.
The individual selected for the position will serve through 2022, when the seat next will be up for election. To be eligible, an applicant must reside within the subdistrict boundaries and be a registered voter.
“An interest in the management of our soil and water resources and the environment is desirable,” the district states in an advertisement publicizing the service opportunity.
The Little Blue NRD encompasses all of Thayer County, most of Adams County and parts of Webster, Clay, Nuckolls, Fillmore and Jefferson counties. The 17-member board of directors includes two members from each of eight subdistricts and one at-large member.
Monthly board meetings, usually the second Tuesday of the month, and most committee meetings are at the district office in Davenport.
The other Subdistrict No. 3 representative is Jessi Hoeft of Hastings, who was elected in November 2020 and is beginning her first term. She succeeded Everett Kellogg, who did not seek re-election to the board.
The board itself will elect the candidate to fill the Subdistrict No. 3 vacancy, and intends to do so at its next regular meeting on Feb. 9. Anyone interested is asked to email a letter of interest to Board Chairman Marlin Kimle at marlin@myhbank.com.
For more information on the NRD, visit www.littlebluenrd.org.
