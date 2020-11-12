The Adams County Sheriff's Office and the Hastings Police Department are participating in the fall Click it or Ticket campaign starting Monday.
The campaign is scheduled to run Nov. 16-29.
During a pre-wave survey observation, the Sheriff's Office observed about 72% seat belt usage and hopes to see an improvement after the enforcement effort, according to a news release.
HPD Capt. Mike Doremus said about 30% of vehicle occupants fail to buckle up each time.
“We see the results of not wearing a seat belt firsthand," he said. "We see the loss of life and devastating injuries that could’ve been prevented with the simple click of a seat belt. We are asking everyone to take two seconds to make it click. Buckling up is more than just a good idea — it’s the law.”
Both agencies will have extra law enforcement officers on duty to enforce seat belt laws, as well as other traffic and criminal violations observed.
Nebraska law requires the driver, each front-seat occupant and all children younger than 18 to wear a seat belt or be in a child safety seat while the vehicle is moving.
In 2019, there were 122 unbuckled passenger vehicle occupant deaths in Nebraska, according to the Nebraska Highway Safety Office.
For more information about the Click it or Ticket campaign, visit www.nhtsa.gov/ciot or https://dot.nebraska.gov/safety/hso/.
