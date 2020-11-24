Hastings is struggling to handle the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the community spirit remains strong.
That was the message of several local officials participating in the city’s remote news conference Tuesday morning.
“We’ve reached a crisis point in the Tri-Cities where health care workers and first responders are being stretched thin and our area hospitals are nearing their capacity,” Mayor Corey Stutte said.
He said about 20% of the Hastings Fire and Rescue force is under quarantine either because of positivity for the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, or exposure to the virus.
Emergency Ordinance No. 4650, which authorizes the city’s mask policy that the Hastings City Council approved Monday, goes into effect Thursday.
The ordinance states everyone 5 years of age and older will be required to wear a face covering the mouth and nose while indoors in premises open to the general public.
Masks that incorporate a valve designed to facilitate easy exhaling, mesh masks, or masks with openings, holes, visible gaps in the design or material, or vents aren’t sufficient face coverings because they allow exhaled droplets to be released into the air.
Among exemptions is anyone: seated at a bar or restaurant while eating or drinking; engaged in an occupation preventing the wearing of a face covering; obtaining a service or purchasing goods or services that requires the temporary removal of a face covering; removing a face covering to verify an identity; providing a speech to an audience as long as the audience is at least 6 feet away; or having medical conditions preventing the wearing of masks.
Individuals who are alone in an office, officiating at a religious service, exercising in an indoor facility where the level of exertion makes it difficult to wear a mask, or communicating with other individuals who have a disability making communication difficult, or who otherwise can’t wear a face covering because of a medical condition, a mental health condition, or a disability that makes it unreasonable for the individual to wear a face covering also are among those exempted.
Violating the ordinance is a misdemeanor with an initial penalty of a $25 fine. Each violation may be considered a separate offense.
The complete ordinance is available, attached to this story at hastingstribune.com.
Adams County announced Tuesday that it would resume on Wednesday temperature checks for those entering the courthouse, including employees.
The city posted a list of frequently asked questions on its website at cityofhastings.org. The city will work with the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Center Association to distribute the FAQ list to members.
“That being said, we are still open for business,” Stutte said.
Later during the news conference he read a proclamation stating Nov. 28, 2020, to be Small Business Saturday in Hastings.
He also announced the city’s Shop Small Challenge, encouraging shoppers in Hastings as a group to spend an extra $1.5 million locally between Nov. 28 and the end of the year.
Michele Bever, executive director of the South Heartland District Health Department, said one month ago the health department had seen 1,335 positive cases since the first case in mid-March.
Within the last month the number of cases has nearly doubled.
Bever said as of Tuesday morning there have been 2,581 cases.
“On a positive note, we continue to have large numbers of people testing,” she said.
There were 424 more tests last week than the week before.
The positivity rate dipped last week, just below 15% for the district and Adams County and at 16% for Hastings.
Eric Barber, CEO of Mary Lanning Healthcare, said Mary Lanning has been testing, on average, 150 patients a day, with 30-50 new positive cases each day.
“That trajectory is not something that is sustainable for the local health care system,” he said.
He recalled saying during one of the city news conferences in April that Hastings would be a great place to survive a pandemic because of the community spirit and medical services.
“I still think that’s true,” he said Tuesday. “I think the next step we have to take is, ‘What do we do next?’ Understanding that we live in a community that is very good about supporting its own, I think the next step for us that I don’t think anybody really is going to like but I think we should all give it a shot is wearing a mask. Again, I don’t think anybody is excited about that, but understanding the current trajectory is not sustainable for our local health care system and understanding we are blessed with a fantastic medical staff full of experts who think this is the right, next step — I’m going to encourage you to be as compliant as you can and try to not be too obnoxious about having people police whether or not you are choosing to comply with a universal masking request.”
Ron Pughes, Adams County Emergency Management director, said many of the local residents have responded well to the pandemic so far.
“However, there still remains a portion of the population that continue to put the citizens of Adams County and Hastings at risk,” he said. “With the simple task of keeping distance, proper hygiene and wearing a mask it will take 100% compliance of all of our citizens to be willing to do their part in lowering the positivity rate in our area.”
Barber said Mary Lanning had 21 COVID-19 positive patients Tuesday morning, two of whom were on ventilators, with one ICU bed available. Six beds dedicated for coronavirus patients were available, as well.
“Which, I guess, is a way to say we are keeping up,” he said.
Bever, whose health department serves Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties, said this is quickly becoming a critical situation in the South Heartland community.
She encouraged keeping Thanksgiving gatherings small this week and practicing social distancing.
“Because COVID-19 is severely affecting those community services and the health care we hope to rely on, this Thanksgiving we are asking you pause to thank and remember our public servants, our law enforcement and emergency services personnel and our care providers, local health care and long-term care work force, many of whom will work through the holiday,” she said. “Let’s thank our educators and childcare providers for teaching and caring for our children in these unprecedented times. And let’s remember our local businesses who have been facing their own extraordinary challenges during this pandemic.”
