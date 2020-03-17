The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has instructed governments nationwide to put measures in place that limit crowd sizes in order to defend against further spreading of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. The most recent announcement on Monday recommends limiting social gatherings to 10 people or less.
It's keeping local restaurants on their toes as many prepare to close their doors to the public but remain open in other capacities.
"It's evolved a lot. Like, every hour," said Jamey Hamburger, owner and operator of Odyssey. "I'm ready to send an email to the staff every time we get a piece of new information."
Already in many big cities, local officials have requested restaurant and bar owners shut out dine-in customers, with options for delivery and takeout still available.
No such restrictions have been announced yet in Hastings, but businesses are preparing for when they are.
"I can see the day where they will require that we will not be open inside for seating," said Michael Bruns, owner and president of Big Dally's Deli.
Odyssey, which can seat upwards of 210 people on its busiest nights, is spacing out seating arrangements and limiting dine-in patrons. Hamburger said the restaurant layout helps in the process.
"We're putting 10 people in the main dining room, and then a few more if we need to in the bar side," he said. "We've removed almost half of the seats anyway. When that number was 50, we were planning on removing half of the chairs. Then it changed to 10 and we're living that now from the hostess stand."
Hamburger is preparing for most of his business to be conducted through takeout service, with Sundays now included. The staff is also working on the addition of more family-friendly meal options.
A delivery option began Wednesday within Hastings city limits.
"I know that's not helpful for everyone that supports our restaurant," Hamburger said, "but we can't drive all over the state."
Big Dally's Deli is keeping both of its locations open for the time being with its regular hours. Carry-out and curbside pickup is available, too. The location across from Duncan Field at the intersection of Elm Avenue and South Street provides a pick-up window. Patrons are still welcome to eat in at either, albeit with precautions taken.
"We've never had it where we have people about two tables apart," said Bruns.
If folks want to utilize the drive through option at the South Street location, Bruns recommends calling ahead due to the complexity of some orders.
Donna Bieck, the founder of Special Scoops Ice Cream Parlor located at 237 N. St. Joseph, said her business will attempt to keep things as normal as possible. Her shop's capacity of just 24 persons is small enough that she feels it's safe to continue operating unless outlawed in the future.
Special Scoops offers pickup and in-town delivery (with a minimum of $10, or $2 delivery charge on orders under $10). But depending on the longevity of our nation's current state, the latter may become more difficult.
"I see it lasting some after this," Bieck said. "It's going to be harder to do once the weather gets picked up because we (can) get real busy inside the store. But I will have the availability for delivery."
Kittiy's Roadhouse owner Owen Nelson said his business, like probably most, has seen a drop in visitors. It has long offered delivery and takeout but has seen an increase in those services.
"It's picked up quite a bit," Nelson said.
But, he added, the uptick has not been enough to make ends meet just yet.
"We'll do our best with what the good lord gives us," he said. "We'll get through it as a community and a country and things will get better."
There has been an increased emphasis on sanitization for citizens to avoid catching illness. Restaurants are no different with their practices, although they may be underscored more now.
"Restaurants are some of the safest places," Hamburger said. "We're wiping down places all the time anyway."
Something Odyssey is known for, the restaurant will no longer be delivering diners' checks in books at the end of their meals. Hamburger cited no further use of soft surfaces.
Bruns said Dally's is being "extremely careful...and just making sure our disinfectants are the proper concentrations all day long."
The battle for business will continue through this fight against the spread of COVID-19. Local outlets are providing the best service they can for the time being.
"We're just hanging on right now," Hamburger said. "I hope that in a day or two we have a better understanding of the situation. But that's just the nature of this kind of crisis."
Below is a list of other restaurants offering both carryout and delivery services during this time:
Back Alley Bakery
Big Dally’s Deli
Hastings Keno
Kitty’s Roadhouse
Murphy's Wagon Wheel
Odyssey
Special Scoops
Wave Pizza Co.
Bullseye (carryout only)
Plainsman (carryout only)
