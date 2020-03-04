The United Way of South Central Nebraska will be moving to the new addition of the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce Development Center.
Jodi Graves, United Way executive director, announced the news Tuesday during the group’s annual meeting at the Lochland Country Club.
“The reality of the situation was that we have just outgrown our space,” she said. “We are literally busting at the seams.”
The new space will include a separate entrance from the front of the building and nearly twice the square footage. Graves said the separate entrance will make it easier for people in need to find them and less intimidating to approach. Extra storage room will allow the United Way to do more direct-impact programs like Stuff the Bus and Adopt A Family.
“We are so excited about using our new space and filling it with donations, that we are kicking off our move with a Diaper Drive, a cause we can all get behind,” she said. “Many of our partner agencies’ clients report having to choose between purchasing diapers and paying rent or buying groceries. No one should have to make that choice.”
Donations for the diaper drive will begin March 23 and collected at the new United Way space. Diapers gathered through the drive will be distributed to United Way partner agencies.
Graves also announced that they had reached their campaign goal by collecting $551,102 in donations and pledges. Through programs like Stuff the Bus, Wheels for Work, Toys for Tots, Adopt a Family and other volunteer efforts, the United Way collected an additional $62,504 worth of critical needs items and volunteer support, bringing the total impact to the community to $613,606.
Travis and Kelly Augustin, and Ryan and Julie Samuelson served as co-chairs for the 2019-20 campaign.
“Looking back on this campaign, the word that came to our minds was blessed,” Travis Augustin said. “We feel so blessed to call this area home. The generosity is amazing and the support of the United Way of South Central Nebraska has never been better.”
Paperworks received the Impact Award for not only participating in the United Way’s Adopt A Family program, but initiating a food drive to add a box of food for each of the adopted families.
Thermo King was awarded the Spirit Award for committing to a large number of volunteer hours during the campaign, helping to assemble more than 5,000 sack lunches.
The Augustin and Samuelson families were chosen as the Volunteers of the Year for serving as campaign chairs to support the fundraising efforts of the United Way for the previous two years.
Rick Arneson received the Inez C. Peterson Award for his consistent support of the organization for more than 25 years. He served as campaign chair, joined the board of directors and was president in 1997.
“I’m humbled to receive this award,” Arneson said. “Looking at the list of members who have received this award, I don’t feel I’m deserving, but I appreciate the honor.”
Matt Baack was inducted into the Honorary Council for supporting the United Way for more than seven years, as campaign chair, board member and president last year.
The Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce won the Community Partnership Award for providing office space to assist with programs like Toys for Tots. The organization helped during the flood relief efforts, and the building was filled with bleach, buckets and cases of water to help those in need.
Augustin recognized the Top 10 workplace campaign contributors: Mary Lanning Healthcare, Dutton-Lainson Company, Paper Works Packaging, Eaton Corporation, Five Points Bank, T-L Irrigation Company, Hastings Public Schools, Thermo King-Ingersoll Rand, City of Hastings and Pinnacle Bank.
Money collected by the United Way is used to fund programs in 19 different health and human service agencies in the coverage area of Adams, Clay, Nuckolls and Webster counties.
