In response to a need expressed to the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce by local doctors, area seamstresses and tailors are working diligently to provide surgical masks and hats they hope will never be needed.
Masks and mask covers are being sewn for Mary Lanning Healthcare and Children and Adolescent Clinic by volunteers across town to help stem the potential spread of the novel coronavirus disease, or COVID-19.
Mask covers will add an extra layer of protection to those wearing them, while the stand-alone cotton masks will lessen the chances of spreading illness of those who sneeze or cough while exhibiting symptoms.
Robin Vodehnal is one of a handful of volunteer coordinators working to promote the mask making campaign in Hastings. Her efforts have helped put more than 80 seamstresses and tailors to work to meet the needs at Mary Lanning. The N-95 masks are the mask of choice at the hospital for use against the virus.
“We worked with Mary Lanning and came up with a suitable pattern that will meet their guidelines, which will be a mask to put over the N-95 one,” she said. “This is probably one of the biggest things I’ve ever done, and so many people have immediately come on board. It has expanded and grown more than I could have imagined.
“Mary Lanning put the pattern out for the covers, so we’re able to use that pattern. Judy Hoch will handle quality assurance to make sure they’re sewn correctly. We want to make sure they are able to withstand the industrial washers at Mary Lanning.”
Vodehnal said she hopes the masks are never used but instead keep the hospital at the ready should the outbreak become widespread locally.
“We’re ahead of the curve a little bit, and that’s the way we want to stay,” she said. “I’m really hoping that we keep the virus down and that not too many people get sick here in Nebraska. We’re doing everything we can do based on the guidelines from Mary Lanning to fight this virus and provide mask covers for people so that our health care workers are protected. Without them (providers) we’re all at risk.”
Monetary and supply donations are needed to help keep the volunteers busy as they labor to create a stockpile of masks for the hospital. Material needed is 1/4-inch braided elastic. It may be dropped off or mailed to 601 E. Third St. in care of Robin Vodehnal. For information, call her at 402-705-2888.
Calico Cottage owner Sue Brown is spearheading the effort to make masks for Children and Adolescent Clinic. To date, she has shared the mask pattern provided through the chamber to some 20-25 volunteers. To date, 30 masks have been passed on to the clinic through Calico Cottage.
“I think it’s a great community project,” Brown said. “The chamber called me because they knew that quilters can sew and I’m a quilting store. We have two or three different mask covers that we’re making.
“These masks are not going to stop the virus. People are placing them over what I call the good masks so they can use them longer.”
Calico Cottage is offering materials to make masks at a discounted rate for those interested in contributing their time and efforts into the project. The store offers two fabrics for mask construction but is currently out of 1/4- and 1/8-inch elastic material needed for the masks.
The store is currently closed because of the virus but will continue to offer mask materials to customers who call in beforehand at 402-463-6767. That precaution is being taken to help limit potential spread of the virus, Brown said.
“If people who are not sick are interested in coming into the store to pick up fabric, they need to call the store,” she said. “We’re only going to be open mornings and not on Saturday.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.