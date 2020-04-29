The May 12 primary election ballot for Adams County is a short one but deals with several consequential races and issues, including a bond issue for the Hastings Public Schools, a sales tax question for the village of Juniata, and races for two Adams County Board of Supervisors seats and a Hastings City Council Ward 3 seat.
At the national level, Republican voters will select between President Donald Trump and former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld as Trump seeks a second term of office.
Democrats will see four names on their presidential ballot: Former Vice President Joe Biden; U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-N.H.; U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.; and U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii. However, Sanders, Warren and Gabbard all have dropped out of the race and thrown their support behind Biden.
Libertarians in Nebraska will be choosing from among six names: Max Abramson, Dan Behrman, Lincoln Chafee, Jacob Hornberger, Jo Jorgensen and Adam Kokesh.
Nebraska Republicans will choose in the May primary election whether to nominate incumbent U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse for a second term in office or instead select Lincoln area businessman and GOP activist Matt Innis.
Sasse grew up in Fremont and graduated from Fremont High School, then was recruited for the wrestling team at Harvard University where he earned his bachelor’s degree. Later he went on to Yale University where he earned a doctorate of philosophy in American history.
Sasse’s work history includes stints with the Boston Consulting Group and McKinsey and Co., as well as private equity firms and nonprofit organizations. By his own account posted on his official U.S. Senate website, he has “spent most of his worklife helping companies and institutions through technological and leadership disruptions.”
He has taught at the University of Texas in Austin and has worked as a consultant to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and as a counselor to the secretary at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. In July 2007, President George W. Bush nominated him to the post of assistant secretary for planning and evaluation in the Department of Health and Human Services. He remained in that role until January 2009.
In October 2009, Sasse returned to Fremont at age 37 to become one of the youngest college presidents in the United States as the leader of Midland University. Again by his own account, the institution was on the verge of bankruptcy when he arrived but had become one of the nation’s fastest-growing schools within three years.
Sasse was elected to the Senate in 2014, defeating Democratic nominee Dave Domina and Independent candidates Jim Jenkins and Todd Watson.
He serves on the Senate committees on Finance; Judiciary; Intelligence; and Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs.
Innis moved with his family to Lincoln in 1981 and graduated from Lincoln Southeast High School in 1989. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1991-99.
He operates Complete Cabling Solutions, a Lincoln business. He served as Lancaster County Republican Party chairman from 2011-15 and has been a political activist in support of various conservative Republican candidates.
The Democratic race for U.S. Senate features seven candidates: Dennis Frank Macek of Lincoln, Chris Janicek of Omaha, Larry Marvin of Fremont, Angie Philips of Omaha, Alisha Shelton of Omaha, Daniel Wik of Norfolk and Andy Stock of Lincoln.
Two of the seven have apparent connections to Tribland. Stock is a political science instructor at Central Community College-Hastings. Wik is a pain management physician who sees patients in Hebron.
In the Libertarian race for U.S. Senate, Gene Sladek of Omaha is running unopposed.
In the race for the 3rd District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, the incumbent, Rep. Adrian Smith, is being challenged by four fellow Republicans as he seeks re-election to an eighth, two-year term of office.
Smith, a Gering businessman, served two terms in the Nebraska Legislature before winning his first House term in 2006.
Smith grew up in Gering and graduated from Gering High School in 1989, then attended Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia, before transferring to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in 1993. He served on the Gering City Council before being elected to the Legislature in 1998. He was re-elected in 2002.
In the U.S. House, Smith serves on the Ways and Means Committee and on its Subcommittees on Trade and Social Security.
Other candidates vying to unseat Smith are Larry Lee Scott Bolinger of Alliance, William Elfgren of Overton, Justin Moran of Norfolk and Arron Kowalski of Grand Island.
Mark Elworth Jr. is seeking the Democratic nomination for the 3rd District House seat. Dustin C. Hobbs is a Libertarian candidate for the seat.
State Sen. Steve Halloran of rural Hastings is unopposed in his bid for re-election to a second term representing District 33, which includes Adams County and part of Hall County. Halloran is chairman of the Legislature’s Agriculture Committee. The Legislature is an officially nonpartisan body.
Other races of Adams County interest not covered elsewhere in the Voter Guide include the election for a Subdistrict 5 seat on the Upper Big Blue Natural Resources District board of directors. Incumbent Merlin Volkmer of Shickley is being challenged by Hastings businessman Neal Hoff and by Kendall Siebert of rural Henderson.
