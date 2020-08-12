Adams Central couldn’t have asked for much more in Libby Lollman’s first year at the helm.
Lollman led the Patriots to a school record 18 wins and began the process of building a program that already has plenty of developable talent.
“I think with it being such a young group last year and having so many girls without that varsity experience, we kind of did take it game by game,” Lollman said. “We asked them to kind of buy into a lot of different things and they did a great job of that.”
Lollman said she’s seen an attitude change out of the group since the end of the 2019 season.
“It’s not just wanting to win for them. Now it’s expecting to win” she said. “And it’s also understanding when they don’t win, why that was and what they can get better at. That’s definitely been a shift.”
Adams Central returns eight varsity players, five of them were starters in the Patriots’ rotation a year ago.
The returning class is underscored by a pair of talented outside hitters: senior Caitlyn Scott and junior Jessica Babcock.
The duo was lethal last season at the net, combining for 597 kills of the team’s 875.
“They’re full, six-rotation players for us,” Lollman said. “They’re strong, not only on the court but as leaders. That’s huge for us. They’ve been dominant and consistent on the pins for us.”
Caitlyn Scott’s 339 kills were hit at a .206 clip. She also dug up 245 attacks in the back row, served 38 aces and recorded 20 blocks.
Babcock hit .165, with a powerful swing, for 258 kills while digging 265 balls, serving 33 aces and blocking eight swings.
Lollman also likes what she has seen from Lauryn Scott, Caitlyn’s younger, slightly taller sister.
“She’s really grown over the last year and we’re excited to see what she can do, too,” Lollman said.
Both of the Patriots’ setters are back, as well. Senior Elizabeth Anderson (409 assists, 111 digs) and junior Chelsey Wiseman (306 assists) will help keep the offense flowing.
Adams Central’s size is advantageous. Sophomore Rachel Goodon is 6-feet, 2-inches, junior Cami Wellensiek is 6-1. Lauryn Scott is 5-9, Caitlyn Scott and Wiseman are both 5-8.
“We have some good players in the gym right now and it’s really exciting to see,” Lollman said.
The team’s well-attended workouts have helped the Patriots get stronger, as well.
“We were in the weight room for 10 weeks, and our whole team was pretty much there,” Lollman said. “Getting in the weight room was a huge plus for us over the summer.”
Considering there was no spring sports season due to the pandemic, athletes are hungrier than ever to compete. Lollman noted Caitlyn Scott as one who was disappointed her junior track and field season was canceled.
“Our incoming seniors missed out on a lot,” Lollman said. “They understand things can really happen and be over just like that.”
The fall season is set to be played, but nothing is permanent.
“Things aren’t normal and we’re not getting to do those little extra things but we’re making the most of it,” Lollman said. “We’re staying positive and working hard. That’s all I can really ask of them.”
2020 schedule
August
27, Sandy Creek 7 p.m.
September
1, Hastings, Seward triangular 5 p.m.; 3, Ravenna, Gibbon triangular 5 p.m.; 8, at St. Cecilia 7 p.m.; 10, at Kearney Catholic triangular 6 p.m.; 15, at Minden 6 p.m.; 17, Doniphan-Trumbull 7 p.m.; 19, at Central City invite 9 a.m.; 22, at St. Paul 7 p.m.; 24, at GICC 7 p.m.; 26, Adams Central invite 9 a.m.; 29, at Northwest 7 p.m.
October
6, at York triangular 6 p.m.; 13, Centennial, Fillmore Central triangular 5 p.m.; 15, Central Conference tournament TBD; 17, Central Conference tournament TBD; 19, at Holdrege 5 p.m.; 26, at subdistricts
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.