Clint Head knew his St. Cecilia football team was going to have an enormous challenge coming back to the gridiron after being quarantined for two weeks. In order to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, the Bluehawks went two weeks without practicing or playing their scheduled games, but the time to compete finally came on Friday, as they played host to Centura.
Did St. Cecilia make an abundance of mistakes? Yes. Were the Bluehawks sloppy in their execution? Yes. But did they ever quit or use their circumstance as an excuse? Absolutely not.
STC lost to the Centurions 27-7, needing a touchdown with 4 seconds remaining in the game to avoid the shutout. But Head was proud of his team for showing up for battle despite facing a daunting task, as the Bluehawks were just happy to have the chance to play the game they love.
"I'm not disappointed that we came out and played; this is my 20th year coaching, and I'm extremely proud of these guys," Head said. "We played hard. Our conditioning, you could tell, has been affected, but that's not an excuse. We were sloppy offensively — we had more turnovers and more penalties (Friday) than we did in week one when we started this season.
"Those are things that are all fixable. The attitude of the kids is fantastic, and their effort is fantastic. We just have to keep working and keep grinding."
There were many times it was evident the timing of the Bluehawks offense was just off, whether it was pitching the ball on option plays or quick slant passes that were just off the mark, but that should be something that improves as the squad gets back into a rhythm and has more snaps under its belt.
Perhaps the most damaging consequence of quarantine was conditioning, as the Bluehawks were gassed as the game progressed, having not been able to play in a game environment since Aug. 28.
Having pointed out all the things that went wrong for St. Cecilia, there were some positives. The Bluehawks actually out-gained Centura 228-226, pounding out 192 yards on the ground.
Anthony Sabatka finished the game with 29 carries for 139 yards and scored STC's only touchdown. The power back was thrust into the lead ball carrier role due to injuries after St. Cecilia's first game, but he stepped into an even bigger role when the Bluehawks went into the wildcat formation and he was taking the snap after the offense was stagnant.
The change in game plan showed promise, as the Centurions struggled to slow down the powerful ball carrier with 10 blockers in front of him.
"We had to put in a wildcat package halfway into the second quarter," the coach said. "That was interesting. That was coaching on the fly... We moved the football a little bit, but you can only do that stuff so much and be so effective with it."
St. Cecilia's defense played well in spurts but gave up too many big plays. Centura's only two offensive TDs were on a 48-yard pass into broken coverage and a 64-yard run by the elusive Centurion quarterback, Eli Wooden. Those two plays accounted for more than half of Centura's total offensive yardage.
STC found some success on the ground, but the home team could not get out of its own way. Whether it was penalties — six for 60 yards — or the five turnovers, the Bluehawks could not get out of their own way. Centura returned two of those giveaways for touchdowns, a 69-yard fumble return and a 40-yard interception return.
The game was well in hand when St. Cecilia took over at its own 23-yard line after a Centura punt. The Centurions were just 4 minutes, 47 seconds from victory, but they wanted the shutout, and the Bluehawks equally as badly wanted to find the end zone and leave Duncan Field with a little bit of confidence.
St. Cecilia put together its best drive, marching 77 yards on 14 plays, 13 of which were rushes. A 16-yard pass from Carson Kudlacek to Garrett Parr set up first-and-goal from the 4-yard line. After Sabatka was stuffed on his first carry, St. Cecilia finally put points on the board when he plunged into the end zone from 3 yards out.
"That was big for us. We talked about being committed to this game and, no matter what the scoreboard said, knowing that we did everything we could to have the opportunity to play football. I felt like we did that (Friday)," Head said. "Getting the touchdown in the end, that tells you what these kids are all about. Driving the field with 4 minutes left when (Centura) has their starters in, that tells you what our kids are all about."
St. Cecilia will have another tough task next week, as it will host Sutton, which is ranked sixth in C-2.
"We'll look at it and start over after we watch film in the morning as a coaching staff," Head said. "We'll evaluate where we're at and see who we have and we'll put together a game plan and go from there."
Centura (2-2)........7 7 6 7 — 27
St. Cecilia (0-2).....0 0 0 7 — 7
C — 48 pass from Eli Wooden to Troy Rasmussen (Kellen Fries kick)
C — 69 fumble return Sokol (Fries kick)
C — 64 run Wooden (kick fail)
C — 40 interception return Rasmussen (Fries kick)
S — 3 run Anthony Sabatka (Carson Kudlacek kick)
C
Rushes-Yards......24-150 51-192
Passing yards......76 36
Total offense.......226 228
Fumbles-Lost......0-0 3-2
Interceptions......1 3
Penalties-yards...13-150 6-60
Rushing — C, Boston Caspersen 11-70, Eli Wooden 11-85, Quintin Morris 1-(minus) 1, Trent Rasmussen 1-(minus) 4; STC, Carson Kudlacek 11-13, Anthony Sabatka 29-139, Hayden Demuth 1-(minus) 2, Garrett Parr 3-2, Noah Daly 11-40.
Passing — C, Wooden 7-16-1; STC, Kudlacek 8-19-3 36, Sabatka 0-1-1 0.
Receiving — C, Morris 2-13, Caspersen 2-(minus) 1, Troy Rasmussen 1-48, No. 18 1-9, Kellen Fries 1-7; STC, Demuth 2-19, Grant Rossow 2-15, Sabatka 2-(minus) 14, Parr 1-16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.