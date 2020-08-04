Summer is often seen as time off for schools, but that’s not true when it comes to facilities upgrades.
“Everybody says ‘three months off,’ but I tell you any more we have people in these buildings all summer long,” said Trent Kelly, director of technology and operations for Hastings Public Schools. “The logistics of trying to get things done is frantic. It is a struggle to try to work with all of the different groups that are using the buildings during the summer.”
Obviously, the shutdown due to the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, isn’t a good thing, Kelly said. However, having schools closed the last two months of the academic year gave HPS maintenance and custodial crews time to complete more projects.
That includes a quicker turnaround on moving Longfellow Elementary School from its temporary quarters on the Morton School campus back into the newly renovated Longfellow building.
“Overall, we were able to do a lot more projects pretty much in-house,” he said. “We were able to do that because of the extra time that we had from the shutdown.”
For instance, HPS maintenance crews replaced the entire concrete drive on the north side of Hastings High School. Kelly said what was anticipated to be a $58,000 project wound up only costing about $20,000 because the work was done in-house.
The district also redid concrete at the pod entrances at the Hastings Middle School.
“We did a lot more concrete this summer than we’ve done ever before,” he said.
In April, members of the Hastings Board of Education approved a $556,280 bid from Rutt’s Heating and Air Conditioning for a renovated heating, ventilation and air conditioning system at Hawthorne Elementary.
While that project was completed by a contractor, the district still benefited from the extra time.
“It wasn’t such a tight process all the way up until the end of the summer,” Kelly said. “So we feel pretty good about that type of stuff getting done.”
The district also installed a new scoreboard on the high school practice football field.
One of the most noteworthy projects was the district’s maintenance and custodial staff moving the contents of Longfellow classrooms from Morton, where classes were held the last two years, back into the building at 828 N. Hastings Ave.
“It was definitely easier for us to get the stuff done just because we did have more time with that,” Kelly said.
The move started in April and finished by the middle of May.
Had the school year not ended early, the move would’ve occurred in June and July.
“It’s always so frantic to make sure we get everything in there,” Kelly said. “This time we were able to spend a little more time. I think it did go a little better, just because we weren’t rushing to get stuff. The teachers had time to pack up their stuff. It gave them more time and gave our staff more time to get everything organized and not just rush it over there.”
Kelly said the district’s maintenance and custodial crews deserve a lot of adulation for their efforts.
“We’ve hired some great people in the maintenance and custodial staff,” he said. “They definitely have their hearts in the job. Their dedication is outstanding. We have skilled tradesmen and we have general laborers, but everybody pitches together to get the job done and to do a good job for the schools.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.