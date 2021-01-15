A game that started with momentum swings galore turned into a strong 47-26 victory at The Jungle for the home Hastings Tigers over the McCook Bison on Friday. It was backed by a 17-point performance from junior McKinsey Long.
After a few missed shots from both teams, Hastings junior Kaitlyn Laux got the scoring going with a shot from deep. Following Laux’s 3-pointer was a basket from McCook sophomore Shawna Wilkinson, and a layup from Long to make it a 5-2 Hastings advantage.
McCook would recoup and get a pair of baskets from senior Tiara Matson and and junior Ainsley Taylor, but were halted on offense the rest of the quarter, scoring only a free throw amongst a 14-1 Hastings run that included three 3-pointers from Long, Laux, and a buzzer-beater from junior Maddie Hilgendorf for the 19-7 Hasting lead heading into the second quarter.
The second quarter saw McCook start on a hot streak, scoring the first six points, and eight of the first 11 points, of the quarter to get to within single digits of Hastings.
Defense shined for Hastings in the final five minutes of the half after the McCook run. The Tigers didn’t allow McCook to score again for the remainder of the quarter.
Whilst the defense shined, offense was able to capitalize, scoring nine points — four of which came from Long — leading to a 16-point, 31-15 lead for Hastings at the half.
The third quarter was controlled from start to finish by Hastings, which held McCook to a single basket scored in the final minute.
Despite only the one basket from McCook, the defense for McCook was able to limit the damage by only allowing seven points. Laux highlighted the third quarter offense with a 3-pointer to put Hastings ahead 38-15 and cap the 7-0 run.
“We said at halftime, the biggest advantages they had on us were transitions. In transition, we weren’t getting people shut down,” said HHS head coach Greg Mays. “Once you can start making them make passes, you have control over them. They aren’t as good at that, and so I thought our transition defense was better in the third quarter. When you saw those runs of points they had in the first half, they got them from running. It was almost never offense. They were rushing the floor and getting the shot. They hit some nice shots, but once we controlled that, I thought we got in control of the game on that end.”
Hastings started the fourth quarter with baskets from senior Dacey Sealey, Hilgendorf, and a 3-pointer by Long. McCook halted the scoring by Hastings, finishing the quarter on a 7-2 run, with the only interruption coming from a Gracyn Ossowski layup.
Although McCook got into a groove, it was for naught, as Hastings kept any fourth quarter heroics from happening to its 47-26 victory.
Long scored 12 of her 17 in the first half.
Hastings improved to 8-3 on the season and will face the Elkhorn Antlers on Saturday.
