Midland Area Agency on Aging continues to serve seniors in Adams County even at a time when the organization can't have congregate meals.
That was the message of MAAA Executive Director Casey Muzic during the Adams County Board of Supervisors telecommunication meeting Tuesday as she requested funding from Adams County for fiscal year 2021. The membership fee will remain at its current level of $6,546.
“This membership fee is used in combination with the federal and state funds we receive from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services for operation of the Agency on Aging administrative office,” she said.
The fee also provides regional services including senior legal aid and care advocacy services for Adams County.
MAAA also is requesting $8,255 from the county for operation of the Golden Friendship Center.
“The allocation of those funds is to help the Golden Friendship Center provide congregate meals, home-delivered meals and social activities at the center,” she said.
It also includes funding for homemaker and chore support, which includes help with heavy housekeeping, lawn mowing, a first alert system and funds if seniors need help with caregiving at home.
“We continue to be committed to helping seniors in Adams County,” Muzic said. “As you know, the senior center is closed because of COVID-19.”
MAAA transitioned to providing home-delivered and carry-out meals for people who can still drive. The organization serves about 175 people through the diner at Good Samaritan Village.
Adams County senior center site director coordinated the delivery to seniors about two weeks ago of baskets containing fruits and vegetables. MAAA also is trying to give out face masks as needed.
State and federal guidelines concerning how food can be disseminated have been loosened.
“To get the food out, typically we have to meet very strict nutritional requirements,” Muzic said. “They’ve loosened that up a little bit, but they still want all the dollars tracked and tied back to an individual, which is pretty typical for most of their programs, so we’re used to it.”
She said MAAA received extra money to help, which will be disseminated among Midlands’ counties.
MAAA also received funding for shelf stable meals that the organization was able to acquire because of disaster funding following 2019 flooding.
MAAA currently is working on a volunteer program that matches volunteers with seniors who need help with errands.
