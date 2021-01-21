RED CLOUD — The Red Cloud Opera House will present “Macbeth” as Nebraska Shakespeare's Virtual On Tour performance Saturday.
Showtime online is 7 p.m. Admission will be charged of adults and must be reserved noon Friday. Students tickets are free but also must be reserved.
This adapted performance was recorded before a live audience. The 80-minute performance will be followed by a 45-minute live, interactive Zoom discussion.
The performance is suited to audiences ages 12 and up.
Ticket holders will receive access instructions via email the day before the performance.
“Macbeth,” one of Shakespeare’s most famous tragedies and written in the early 1600s, is loosely based on kings and warring clans in northern Scotland in the 11th century.
Every fall, thousands of students are introduced to Shakespeare through the work of Nebraska Shakespeare, a troupe of professional actors and educators whose mission is to bring his work into classrooms and communities throughout Nebraska and the region. Ticket sales proceeds help to bring these performances to students at no cost.
One-page and multi-page study guides are available for students and general audiences alike on the National Willa Cather Center website and are filled with activities and discussion prompts that can be used before or after the performance to deepen understanding and engagement with the play.
For more information or to reserve tickets, call 402-746-2653 or www.willacather.org.
