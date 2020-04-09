As families are forced to spend more time together, there will be more stress in many households. Whether it’s children home from school or spouses working from home or unemployed, the increased time together can wear nerves or cause resentment.
Michele Bever, executive director of South Heartland District Health Department, said many people are stressed and anxious about the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19. The pandemic has caused many changes in a short time. This could lead to behavioral health issues, and people could have a desire to use alcohol or drugs to cope with the stress.
“Behavioral health is something we need to pay attention to,” she said.
Stressors could be in the form of resentment between family or friends if contact with them led a person to be quarantined. It could be frustrated parents dealing with a lack of child care. It might be the differences in working from home, or the loss of a job. Some people will be lonelier because they are cut off from the rest of the world.
“All sorts of things are impacting people’s regular social lives,” Bever said. “We’re very social people. We need to think about new ways to connect.”
As people are confronting various issues, she pointed to several resources that are available through links on the health department’s website, www.southhearthlandhealth.org. Resources include up-to-date information about the virus, ways to talk to children about the disease, maintaining positive mental health, crisis response therapist for youth and adults and more.
On Tuesday, Gov. Pete Ricketts declared April 6-12 as Public Health Week in Nebraska during his daily press briefing. He discussed the risk of domestic abuse at a time when Nebraskans are more socially isolated than usual.
While the pandemic doesn’t cause violence, it creates conditions where abuse is more likely. The primary tactic violent abusers use is to isolate their victims. This isolation is exacerbated right now at a time when many people are in quarantine.
Social isolation gives abusive partners increased access to victims, and some victims may be forced to isolate or quarantine in settings that aren’t safe. The COVID-19 pandemic is likely to impact the incidence of domestic violence in much the same way as natural disasters. People face new stressors during a disaster, such as job loss or reduced income, and community resources are simultaneously strained.
Lynne Lange, executive director of the Nebraska Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence, highlighted resources available to abuse survivors, along with the steps Nebraska shelters have taken to better serve survivors during the pandemic.
Calls for help during an immediate crisis vary, but requests for shelter and assistance usually surge after people can safely leave their homes. Shelters are stepping up their work to disinfect rooms and materials. Shelters also are taking social distancing precautions to house survivors in separate bedrooms with their own bathrooms.
Nebraskans who need help can call any of the following hotlines: National Domestic Violence Hotline, 1-800-799-SAFE (7233); Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network, 1-800-656-HOPE (4673); National Teen Dating Abuse Helpline, 1-866-331-9474. Nebraskans can find services for those dealing with domestic violence at www.nebraskacoalition.org/get_help.
Anyone feeling overwhelmed with emotions such as sadness, depression, and anxiety — or who feel like they want to harm themselves or someone else — can call one of these numbers: 911; Nebraska Family Helpline, 888-866-8660; National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 1-800-273-TALK (8255); or Disaster Distress Helpline, 800-985-5990.
Lutheran Family Services of Nebraska increased its telehealth services within a day of shifting its workforce to work-from-home. Telehealth capacity went from five to 45 online virtual therapy rooms so that every person who needs access to mental and behavioral health care has access to it, especially now as we live through the global pandemic and its accompanying anxiety pandemic.
Access to telehealth services, instructions, consent forms and other resources may be found on their website at www.lfsneb.org. The toll-free phone number to speak with LFS about telehealth is 833-903-2376. If you wish to volunteer resources or time, contact them at volunteer@lfsneb.org. Donations may be made at https://lfsneb.scalefunder.com/cfund.
To help with children who are at home much more than normal through the school year, Lynn DeVries, Learning Child educator with Nebraska Extension, offered information about the Learning Child team.
The Learning Child team with Nebraska Extension provides affordable, research-based, educational programs and resources. Information in each program is based on research from faculty at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. The goal is to empower adults who care for young children by providing high-quality professional development that sets the stage for lifelong learning, discovery and success. The Learning Child can help take what is learned from professional development and research and put it into practice.
Communities caring for children and youth want answers regarding what to do before, during and after an emergency event, disaster or crisis. All children and youth react differently to major changes in their lives. The Learning Child team has various resources that may be of help to adults and the families, children and youth in the community.
Nebraska Extension’s Learning Child and 4-H Youth Development teams have developed a one-page handout listing all of the resources. This handout is electronically accessible, printable and is available in English and Spanish.
DeVries offered suggestions and strategies to help children cope with the various changes from the disease.
The most important way to support children and youth is to talk, comfort and reassure them they are loved and supported regarding their experiences. Using children’s literature in an interactive way, caregivers can help children heal. The Learning Child team has identified books to support children’s coping and understanding of their feelings after experiencing a major stressor, disaster, loss, and/or grief. Free storybook reading guides accompany the books. The guides provide adults with suggested activities and probing questions to help children personally connect with the experiences of the characters in the books.
More information can be found at child.unl.edu/read4resilience, or child.unl.edu/helping-children-cope.
There are also resources for child care providers to find online professional development. The Learning Child team provides automatically approved in-service hours with research-based information from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln, Nebraska Extension. Online offerings provide information and strategies on how to support the early growth and development of young children. They can be found at child.unl.edu/pd.
A Beautiful Day is a virtual early childhood space designed to connect with children and families in Nebraska and across the world. UNL faculty and collaborators created this space as a way to share ideas, to foster learning and play, and to support caregivers experiencing physical distancing. The team is creating and adding more videos on a regular basis. This space is a safe video based platform with no ads, to share ideas, foster learning and play, and to support all adults caring for children who are experiencing physical distancing.
Inspiration for A Beautiful Day came from Fred Rogers who said, “Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.” This project involves the following collaborators: Child, Youth and Families Studies, Ruth Staples Child Development Laboratory, College of Education and Human Sciences, Nebraska Extension, and the Buffett Early Childhood Institute. More information can be found at cehs.unl.edu/abeautifulday.
Strong families have the ability to manage stress and crisis in their lives in positive, creative ways. The Nebraska Extension team has compiled resources for family support and mental health for adults and families at go.unl.edu/family-connection.
Readers may contact DeVries at ldevries6@unl.edu or members of the Learning Child interest group at TLC@unl.edu if they have any questions about these resources.
