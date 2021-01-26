Work will begin later this year to drastically change the look and functionality of the front lawn and patio at the Hastings Museum.
The museum is overhauling that space as a way to fix a leaking issue from below the front doors into the Brooking Room classroom below, as well as establish an outdoor classroom with other welcoming components.
“It’s an opportunity to make a statement at the front of the museum,” Museum Director Becky Matticks said during a recent interview. “We’ve tried many different things over the years, just since I’ve been here. We don’t really have the staff to keep up nice, fancy plants, unfortunately. As we’ve worked with the front yard design, our education department has also wanted to have an outdoor classroom.”
An outdoor classroom first was identified in 2014 as a beneficial project for the museum. Outdoor classrooms have become a growing trend at museums across the United States.
The outdoor classroom could help engage children who might not thrive in a traditional indoor classroom setting.
Matticks said the front patio has been sinking and heaving for more than 20 years.
The slope of the current patio is 1%. Sloping closer to 2% and adding drain tile will move the water away from the building.
“It seemed like the perfect time, if we were going to tear out all the cement, sidewalks and everything, and then slope that with a lot of dirt work let’s do that outdoor classroom at the same time,” she said.
The short wall separating the stairs and ramp would be removed. In the museum’s new landscaping plan, the front sidewalk slowly ramps to the patio with no stairs and takes guests past two bronze statues with informational signage — like an outdoor exhibit.
Also included will be shade and green space for museum visitors.
“We want to put some colorful sunshades out front that will offer some shade to the one side of the building,” Matticks said. “It gets so hot and sunny.”
Also, the flow of the fountain will be tweaked so as not to be so loud.
“Sometimes it’s hard to hear, or do any kind of programming on the patio,” she said.
Plans for the project also call for more trees for shade.
“And just work that whole front to give it a new look,” she said.
Including the demolition, dirt and concrete work, fixing the leaking, providing the shade structures and landscaping as well as introducing the outdoor classroom, total costs for the project are around $200,000.
A charitable trust is helping with the initial funding and grant matches.
Matticks eventually would like to see a Kool-Aid statue installed in the area, as well, but that isn't included in the current project.
“By the time you repour that patio and then put in that curvy sidewalk and do the dirt work and put in a little retaining wall, and then we’ll have to redo all the lights out there, it just really starts to add up,” she said.
Acting on a recommendation from the Adams County Convention and Visitors Bureau, members of the Adams County Board of Commissioners approved during their Jan. 19 meeting giving the museum a $25,000 improvement fund grant for the project.
“Having the CVB giving us $25,000 for doing stuff like this, it’s not real sexy moving dirt and pouring concrete, but it’s needed,” Matticks said. “I’m really glad we got that grant.”
The museum stated in its grant application that an outdoor classroom would help the museum support whole-child development through the natural world and provide positive nature connections for visitors as well as the Hastings community.
This outdoor space will connect to other natural spaces surrounding the museum, such as the arboretum and many flower gardens.
Matticks is hoping to complete demolition, dirt work and concrete work this fall and then in the spring address the outdoor classroom and plantings. The entire project would be completed summer 2022.
