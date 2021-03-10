Knife threat
A 27-year-old Hastings man has been charged in Adams County Court with threatening a newspaper carrier with a butcher knife.
Joseph Furrow of 711 E. Fourth St. was charged with terroristic threats and using a deadly weapon in a felony.
Use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony is a Class 2 felony punishable by up to 50 years in prison. Terroristic threats is a Class 3A felony punishable by up to three years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Adams County Judge Timothy Hoeft appointed the public defender to represent Furrow and scheduled a further hearing for March 12 at 9 a.m.
According to the arrest affidavit, Cody Taylor was delivering a newspaper at 715 E. Fourth St. Monday morning when a shirtless Furrow allegedly ran after Taylor with a butcher knife.
No one was injured in the incident.
Sexual assault
A 36-year-old Hastings man accused of sexual assaulting a 3-year-old girl accepted a plea deal Wednesday in Adams County District Court.
Matthew Johnson of 1327 N. Kansas Ave. pleaded no contest to third-degree sexual assault and intentional child abuse, which are each a Class 3A felony punishable by up to three years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
In exchange for his plea, prosecutors dropped a charge of first-degree sexual assault of a child, a Class 1B felony punishable by 15 years to life in prison.
Adams County District Judge Stephen Illingworth ordered a pre-sentencing investigation and set sentencing for May 10 at 1:30 p.m.
According to the arrest affidavit, Johnson was babysitting a 3-year-old girl who was later found to have signs of sexual assault on Sept. 22, 2018. DNA evidence was collected and sent to the state crime laboratory.
On May 11, 2020, law enforcement reportedly interviewed Johnson. The affidavit said Johnson wrote an apology letter stating “he was sorry it happened and had too many beers and would never do anything to hurt her.”
Firefighter dies
FORT CALHOUN — A volunteer with a fire department in the Omaha area has died while helping fight a brush fire near Fort Calhoun.
Dennis Bender was a volunteer with the Ponca Hills Fire Department. He suffered a medical emergency on Wednesday and died as he helped battle the large blaze in Washington County fueled by dry brush and strong winds, Ponca Hills Fire Chief Joel Sacks said. Crews had the fire under control by Wednesday evening.
Bender was one of dozens of crews from several department called in to help. Sacks said Bender was one of the state’s longest-serving paramedics and had served in the Ponca Hills department for 50 years.
Woman convicted of sex crimes with 2 boys
PAPILLION — A Sarpy County woman was convicted Wednesday of child sexual abuse involving two boys ages 12 and 13 during sleepovers with friends of her 11-year-old daughter.
Christina M. Greer, 38, was found guilty of three counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child, six counts of felony child abuse and two counts of witness tampering. She was found not guilty of two other counts, the Sarpy County attorney’s office said in a news release.
Greer gave the preteens and young teenagers attending the parties alcohol and marijuana-infused gummy bears during weekend sleepovers in 2017 and 2018.
She also told the children not to tell anyone about the events and to delete evidence from their phones, prosecutors said.
Court documents show that Greer groomed two of the boys into having sex with her, prosecutors said. Law enforcement retrieved sexually explicit photos of Greer from one victim’s phone.
Sentencing is scheduled for April 19. She faces a mandatory sentence of at least 45 years, with the possibility of a life sentence.
