A 28-year-old Hastings man has been charged with using a walking stick and laptop in the brutal assault of a Hastings woman on June 30.
Johnny Farmer of 608 S. Colorado Ave. was charged July 1 with second-degree assault, terroristic threats, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and false imprisonment.
According to the arrest affidavit, the Hastings Police Department was called to Mary Lanning Healthcare about an assault. Sabrina L. Reynolds told officers she and her boyfriend, Farmer, got into a fight and Farmer hit her face with his hands, a walking stick and a laptop computer. Reynolds said Farmer kneed her in the back and ribs, and pulled out clumps of her hair. He reportedly pointed a knife at her and threatened to cut her saying, "I'm going to cut you into tiny pieces," and "You're not going to leave the house alive."
Reynolds had multiple broken ribs and a collapsed lung. She needed two stitches in her lip and had multiple cuts and bruises.
Farmer was arrested and is being held on a $100,000 bond with 10% cash needed for his release. He had an initial appearance in Adams County Court on July 1, where the public defender was appointed to represent him. Farmer's next hearing is set for July 10 at 9 a.m. to determine a date for a preliminary hearing.
Use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony is a Class 2 felony punishable by up to 50 years in prison. Second-degree assault is a Class 2A felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison. Terroristic threats and false imprisonment are each a Class 3A felony punishable by up to three years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
