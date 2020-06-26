RED CLOUD — A 19-year-old Kenesaw man has been accused of a home invasion in Bladen.
Casey C. Cassell was charged Monday with robbery in Webster County District Court.
According to court records, Cassell allegedly planned a robbery of Gordon Halbmaier in Bladen with four juveniles on May 5.
The group went to Bladen and Cassell tried to convince Halbmaier to leave his residence around 7 p.m., but was unsuccessful. Cassell allegedly then planned to go back later that night to rob Halbmaier.
A 17-year-old girl later asked a 16-year-old girl to drive herself, a 14-year-old boy, a 16-year-old boy and Cassell to Bladen.
During the trip, Cassell said they were going to get money that was owed to him.
The driver dropped Cassell and the boys off in a church parking lot and then drove around town with the 17-year-old girl while waiting for them.
Cassell and the two boys walked to Halbmaier’s residence and Cassell reportedly knocked on the door. When the door was opened, Cassell pushed Halbmaier into the residence and started punching him. The 16-year-old boy pushed Cassell off Halbmaier and held Halbmaier down while the other two ransacked the house and stuffed guns, silver and bullets into a duffel bag. After filling the duffel bag, the three intruders left.
Halbmaier told officers that once he was free, he took a gun from the coffee table and fired several rounds at the intruders as they ran. One of them dropped the duffel bag as they fled.
An arraignment date wasn’t listed scheduled in court records.
Robbery is a Class 2 felony punishable by up to 50 years in prison.
