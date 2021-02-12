Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Mostly cloudy with snow showers around this morning. High 2F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%..

Tonight

Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low -7F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.