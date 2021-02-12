Drug distribution
A 36-year-old homeless man has been charged with intending to distribute methamphetamine and growing marijuana.
Richard Schaub was charged Feb. 4 in Adams County Court with possession of meth with intent to distribute.
According to court records, police went to search a residence at 209 W. Ninth St. on Jan. 31 to look for stolen property in another case. While waiting for a search warrant, Schaub was seen exiting the building through an open window.
In his room, officers found a makeshift greenhouse and empty plant pots. In the yard, they found two marijuana plants that appeared to have been thrown out the window.
In a second incident, police went to speak with Schaub about an assault case on Feb. 2. He was found to be in possession of a total of 12.8 grams of meth and numerous small baggies often used in drug sales.
Adams County Judge Mike Mead scheduled a preliminary hearing for March 11 at 2 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance (meth) with intent to distribute is a Class 2 felony punishable by up to 50 years in prison. Manufacture of a controlled substance (marijuana) is a Class 2A felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
Refusal sentencing
A 48-year-old Hastings woman was sentenced Feb. 4 in Adams County District Court to 60 days in jail, 30 months of probation, a $1,000 fine and 15-year driver’s license revocation for a third offense of refusing to submit to a breath test on May 28, 2020.
Manuela Navarrete Beltran, whose last known address was 519 N. St. Joseph Ave., pleaded no contest Oct. 9, 2020. In exchange for her plea, prosecutors reduced the charge from a fourth offense.
Adams County District Judge Stephen Illingworth sentenced Beltran.
Third-offense refusal to submit to a breath test is a Class 3A felony punishable by up to three years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Man dies after virus vaccine
OMAHA — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating the death of a Nebraska man that was ruled to have been caused, in part, by the COVID-19 vaccine, state health officials reported.
The man, whose name has not been released, died Jan. 17, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said late Thursday in a news release. His death came one to two weeks after he received his first dose of the vaccine, officials said.
The man was in his 40s and a long-term care facility resident who had several underlying health conditions, state health officials said. Dr. Gary Anthone, Nebraska’s chief medical officer, said that while he couldn’t speculate on the man’s death, “when individuals die days or weeks after the vaccine has been administered, it is more likely due to other underlying factors.”
“We have confidence in the safety of the vaccine and understand that there may be questions about a situation such as this,” Anthone said.
The man’s death has been entered into the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, a national vaccine safety surveillance program run by the CDC and the FDA. Anytime a death or any adverse event occurs after a vaccination, the case must be reported to VAERS.
