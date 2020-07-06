A 38-year-old Hastings man has been charged with a third offense of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Christopher M. Hartman of 203 S. Woodland Ave. was arrested May 21 by the Hastings Police Department.
Hartman waived his right to a formal arraignment and pleaded not guilty on July 1.
Hartman previously was convicted of DUI for arrests on Oct. 4, 2005, and March 6, 2011, both in Adams County.
Third-offense DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
