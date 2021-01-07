UPLAND — An Upland man died near here Thursday following a brief midday standoff that ended in his death from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the Nebraska State Patrol reported.
The deceased man has been identified as Scott Horine, 51.
According to NSP, the Kearney County Sheriff’s Office responded about 12:10 p.m. Thursday to a report of an armed subject barricaded inside a vehicle outside a residence at 1684 A Road.
That location is on the Kearney-Franklin county line north of Upland and south of Minden.
The Sheriff’s Office requested assistance at the scene from NSP and the Minden Police Department. As the assisting agencies were arriving, a gunshot was heard from inside the vehicle.
Law enforcement officers attempted to render medical aid, but Horine died a short time later, NSP said.
The Kearney County Attorney’s Office requested that NSP investigate the incident. No officers fired shots at the scene, and no officers were injured, the patrol said.
