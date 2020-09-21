A 65-year-old Guide Rock man was sentenced on Sept. 18 in Lincoln by Chief United States District Judge John M. Gerrard to four years in prison for possession of child pornography, according to the United States Attorney's Office.
Robert Rose was also ordered to pay $3,000 in restitution. After his release from prison, Rose will have to serve a 12-year term of supervised release and be required to register as a sex offender.
On July 19, 2018, investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol executed a search warrant at Rose’s residence in Guide Rock. Rose’s laptop was seized during the search and it was forensically examined by the Nebraska State Patrol. On Rose’s laptop, investigators found more than 600 images and videos of children under the age of 18, including infants and toddlers, nude and/or engaging in sexually explicit conduct. Rose admitted to obtaining these images from the internet.
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov.
