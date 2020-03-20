A 39-year-old Hastings man accused of possessing cocaine with intent to distribute was sentenced to two years of probation on Monday in Adams County District Court.
Lynn-Darrell Berry of 2514 Boyce St. pleaded no contest Aug. 15, 2019, to a charge of possessing cocaine, a Class 4 felony punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
In exchange for his plea, prosecutors reduced the charge from possession of 10-27 grams of cocaine with intent to distribute, a Class 1D felony punishable by three to 50 years in prison.
Adams County Judge Stephen Illingworth sentenced Berry.
Law enforcement officers obtained a search warrant and found about 21 grams of cocaine on Jan. 3, according to an arrest warrant. Officers also found plastic bags for smaller portions of drugs, a scale and more than $1,000 in cash.
