A 34-year-old Hastings man was sentenced March 30 in Adams County District Court to 339 days in jail for possessing lorazepam on April 27, 2019.
Derek Nelson, whose last known address was 1138 W. Sixth St., pleaded no contest Aug. 1, 2019.
Adams County District Judge Stephen Illingworth sentenced Nelson and gave him credit for 177 days already served.
Possession of a controlled substance (lorazepam) is a Class 4 felony punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
