Man sentenced for drug possession, indecent exposure
A 28-year-old Hastings man was sentenced May 7 in Adams County District Court to two years in prison for possessing methamphetamine and indecent exposure on Sept. 25, 2019.
Christopher D. Mueller, whose last known address was 1237 N. Lexington Ave., pleaded no contest March 12. In exchange for his plea, prosecutors dropped charges of possessing drug paraphernalia and failure to appear in court.
According to the arrest affidavit, Mueller exposed his genitals to a woman at a park near the 800 block of West Second Street. She called police, who located Mueller and upon his arrest officers found meth and drug paraphernalia.
Adams County District Judge Stephen Illingworth sentenced Mueller, gave him credit for 111 days already served and ordered him to one year of post-release supervision.
Possession of a controlled substance (meth) is a Class 4 felony punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Indecent exposure is a Class 2 misdemeanor punishable by up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.
